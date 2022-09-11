Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    The final of the 2022 Asia Cup will be played in Dubai on Sunday between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams will be hunting for their third and sixth titles, respectively. Here are the fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    The stage is set for the ultimate grand final, as Asian giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns during the Asia Cup 2022 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have come up with phenomenal performances during their group stage and the Super 4s, having made their way smoothly into the Final and knocked out defending champion India in the latter stage together. Both teams are hunting for their third and sixth titles, respectively. Ahead of this high-octane encounter, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    PAK:     Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 - 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rajapaksa, Zaman and Nissanka
    Rajapaksa will be a hit in the top order, as has been the case so far, while Zaman and Nissanka have been great in holding up the innings in the middle order.

    Wicketkeepers: Mendis and Rizwan
    Mendis and Rizwan have been tremendous as openers and will be no-brainers here.

    ALSO WATCH: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    All-rounders: Shadab, Hasaranga and Nawaz
    Shadab and Nawaz have been doing great in bowling, while Hasaranga has dominated with his lethal spin bowling and will be effective if needed in the batting department as well.

    Bowlers: Naseem, Theekshana and Madushanaka
    Naseem and Madushanaka have been deadly with their fast bowling in the competition and are bound to give the batters a hard time in the final. At the same time, Theekshana could be extremely tricky and economical with his spins.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG - Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 11, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing teams have the best advantage in the Gulf, thus making them a favourite to win this contest too

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eng vs SA Oval Test Goosebumps England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral snt

    'Goosebumps': England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral

    Its been one hell of a ride Aaron Finch cherishes 'dream' to play for Australia after retiring from ODIs snt

    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    Asia Cup 2022: The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant kissing moment-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    Recent Stories

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag AJR

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details - adt

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details

    England vs South Africa, ENG vs SA 2022: We know how much The Queen (Elizabeth II) loved the sport - Ben Stokes-ayh

    ENG vs SA 2022: 'We know how much The Queen loved the sport' - Ben Stokes

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know AJR

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon