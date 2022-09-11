Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

The final of the 2022 Asia Cup will be played in Dubai on Sunday between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams will be hunting for their third and sixth titles, respectively. Here are the fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

The stage is set for the ultimate grand final, as Asian giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns during the Asia Cup 2022 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have come up with phenomenal performances during their group stage and the Super 4s, having made their way smoothly into the Final and knocked out defending champion India in the latter stage together. Both teams are hunting for their third and sixth titles, respectively. Ahead of this high-octane encounter, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

PAK: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 - 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rajapaksa, Zaman and Nissanka

Rajapaksa will be a hit in the top order, as has been the case so far, while Zaman and Nissanka have been great in holding up the innings in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Mendis and Rizwan

Mendis and Rizwan have been tremendous as openers and will be no-brainers here.

ALSO WATCH: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

All-rounders: Shadab, Hasaranga and Nawaz

Shadab and Nawaz have been doing great in bowling, while Hasaranga has dominated with his lethal spin bowling and will be effective if needed in the batting department as well.

Bowlers: Naseem, Theekshana and Madushanaka

Naseem and Madushanaka have been deadly with their fast bowling in the competition and are bound to give the batters a hard time in the final. At the same time, Theekshana could be extremely tricky and economical with his spins.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG - Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

Match details

Date and day: September 11, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Chasing teams have the best advantage in the Gulf, thus making them a favourite to win this contest too