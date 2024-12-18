Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

In an emotional farewell, Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, bringing an end to an illustrious career that spanned over 14 years. Ashwin, who has been a key figure in India's bowling attack, made the announcement after the third Test against Australia in the ongoing series, despite having "a bit of punch left" in him.

Ashwin’s retirement came as a surprise to the cricketing world, as the 38-year-old off-spinner leaves the game as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 wickets in 106 matches, trailing only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also enjoyed a successful career in ODIs and T20Is, amassing 156 wickets from 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20 internationals.

Following the announcement, Ashwin shared an emotional moment with his long-time teammate Virat Kohli in the dressing room, a scene that soon went viral on social media. Kohli, deeply moved by the news, took to Twitter to express his admiration and respect for Ashwin’s contributions to Indian cricket.

In his heartfelt post, Kohli wrote: "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you Ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."

Kohli's tribute highlighted the deep bond and respect between the two cricketers, who have shared many memorable moments on and off the field. Ashwin, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, has been an invaluable asset, contributing not only with his bowling but also as a thinking cricketer, often lauded for his cricketing intellect.

In his retirement speech, Ashwin reflected on the many memories he created with his teammates, including Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have been instrumental in his success. He also mentioned that while he still feels he has more to offer as a cricketer, he plans to continue playing at the club level, including returning to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket, with the veteran spinner walking away from international cricket at a time when India is in the midst of a Test series against Australia. His decision came after careful consideration, with Rohit Sharma revealing that the two had spoken about Ashwin’s future during the Perth Test. Despite this, Ashwin felt that if he was not required in the series, it was the right moment to step away from international cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and various other cricketing figures have since expressed their admiration for Ashwin’s contributions to the game. His retirement brings back memories of pivotal moments, including his role in India's historic series wins and his ability to shine in key moments.

