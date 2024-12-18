'Remember the name': CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Ashwin after veteran spinner announces retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after a legendary 14-year career, finishing as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. CSK paid tribute to him, and Ashwin confirmed he’ll continue playing IPL. His legacy includes 765 international wickets and 37 five-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's legendary off-spinner, has announced his retirement from international cricket after a stellar career spanning 14 years. The announcement came after the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane, where Ashwin shared his decision with Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the IPL franchise Ashwin has been associated with, paid a heartfelt tribute to their former player. The team took to Twitter to thank Ashwin, posting: ‘From the spin tracks of Anbuden, to the great gallery of the game! THANK YOU, ASHWIN!’. The tribute highlighted Ashwin's contributions to the game and his impact on the CSK franchise.



A legendary career in Test cricket

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious career in Test cricket, where he has taken 537 wickets in 106 matches, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format. Only Anil Kumble, with 619 wickets, holds a higher record. Ashwin's bowling average of 24 in Tests and his remarkable ability to take wickets has earned him a place among the greats of the game.

Ashwin's career also included 3503 Test runs, with six centuries and 14 fifties, showcasing his all-round abilities. He was one of the few players in cricket history to achieve more than 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Tests. His consistency and impact in crucial moments earned him a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards in Tests, tied with Muttiah Muralidaran.

Despite not being a regular in India's overseas Test lineup in recent years, Ashwin's achievements have left an indelible mark on the game. His contribution to India’s success, especially in Test matches, will be remembered for years to come.

Ashwin's IPL stats and legacy

While Ashwin has called time on his international career, he has confirmed that he will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will represent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season, maintaining his association with the franchise that holds a special place in his heart.

- Matches Played: 212

- Innings: 94

- Wickets Taken: 180

- Best Bowling Figures: 4/34

- Economy Rate: 7.12

- Strike Rate: 25.1

- Player of the Match Awards: 1

Ashwin’s international career began in 2010, and over the years, he became one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. With 765 wickets across all formats, Ashwin stands as one of India’s greatest bowlers. He also played an important role in India’s World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy win in 2013, making significant contributions with both bat and ball.

Ashwin has 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, ranking second only to Muttiah Muralidaran in terms of this achievement. His ability to adapt to different conditions, both at home and abroad, has made him a highly sought-after player in all formats.

Emotional farewell

During his retirement announcement, Ashwin spoke briefly and left without taking any questions, a reflection of his emotional state. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, expressed full support for Ashwin's decision, emphasizing that the bowler was certain about his choice, and it should be respected.

Ashwin was also seen sharing an emotional moment with Virat Kohli in the dressing room, further underlining the bond and respect between the players.

As Ashwin steps away from international cricket, his legacy as one of India’s finest bowlers remains intact. While he may have retired from international duty, his passion for the game will continue to shine in the IPL, where fans can still enjoy watching him showcase his skills on the field. His retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, but Ashwin's influence will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers.



R Ashwin’s career stats

Batting Stats:

- IPL: 212 Matches, 800 Runs, 50 High Score, 13.3 Average

- First-Class: 162 Matches, 5415 Runs, 124 High Score, 27.6 Average

- List A: 176 Matches, 1345 Runs, 79 High Score, 17.7 Average

- T20: 324 Matches, 1200 Runs, 50 High Score, 14.8 Average

Bowling Stats:

- IPL: 212 Matches, 180 Wickets, Best Figures: 4/34, Economy Rate: 7.12, Strike Rate: 25.1

- Test Matches: 537 Wickets, 106 Matches, Best Figures: 5/10, Economy Rate: 2.75

