Ashwin retires: Final hug with Rohit Sharma wins hearts; old video of spinner praising captain surfaces| WATCH

In a shocking announcement that left the cricket world in disbelief, R. Ashwin, India's premier off-spinner, confirmed his immediate retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. The 38-year-old, with 537 Test wickets to his name, bid farewell to the game as India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind only Anil Kumble. His retirement came as a surprise during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, leaving fans and teammates emotional as they reflected on his remarkable career.

At a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin made the heartfelt declaration, choosing not to take questions, but instead to mark the day as his final one in international cricket. "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level," Ashwin stated, before leaving the stage with his decision made clear. He will continue to play club cricket, including participating in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with Dindigul Dragons.

Ashwin hugging Rohit post retirement announcement wins hearts

While the announcement was a shock, what truly tugged at the heartstrings of fans and teammates alike was the final hug between Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, which encapsulated the bond between the two players. The emotional moment was a fitting symbol of the deep respect and camaraderie between them, particularly as Ashwin's decision came after a long period of contemplation.

Rohit, who had been in close contact with Ashwin regarding his future, expressed his full support for the decision, emphasizing the importance of respecting personal choices.

"Some decisions are very personal and I don't think too many questions should be asked or raised. If a player has [made] a choice, he has to be given that choice, and somebody like Ashwin who has been there for us for so many years is allowed to make those kind of decisions on his own and we as team-mates have to respect it. He was very sure about what he wanted to do and the team has complete backing of his thought process," the captain said.

"Obviously, there's a bit of gap [between Tests] now so for us, as a team, to regroup and collect our thoughts on this is very, very crucial right now. We've got some time to think about how we need to proceed further. But speaking about Ash, he was very very sure about his decision," Rohit added.

"I heard [about the plan to retire] when I came to Perth. Obviously I was not there for the first three or four days of the first Test match, but this was in his mind since then and there are obviously a lot of things that went behind it. I'm pretty sure Ash will be in a position to answer that but he understands what the team is thinking, he understands what kind of combinations we are thinking, and when we came here as well, we were not sure about which spinner is going to play. We just wanted to assess and see what kind of conditions we get in front of us," he further said.

"But when I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had and I somehow convinced him to stay for the pink-ball Test match and then, it just happened so that if he felt that if I'm not needed right now in the series, I'm better off saying goodbye to the game. But obviously we've not been to Melbourne yet so we don't know what sort of conditions we expect there and what sort of combination. But just keeping Ash particularly in mind, giving him that respect that if this is what he thinks, we should allow him to think that way. And we should all stand by what he is thinking at this point in time," the skipper said.

"That is what I'm thinking right now and that is the kind of chat we've had as well - me and Gautam Gambhir as well. It's important when a player like him who has had so many moments with the Indian team and he's been a truly a big match-winner for us is allowed to make those decisions on his own and if it was now, so be it," he concluded.

The announcement of Ashwin's retirement is a bittersweet moment in Indian cricket, as it marks the end of an era. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional performances, with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, alongside 3503 runs, including six centuries. His ability to be a match-winner with both bat and ball is reflected in his remarkable record of 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, a record he shares with Muttiah Muralidaran.

Old video of Ashwin praising Rohit's captaincy resurfaces

An old video of Ashwin praising Rohit Sharma surfaced shortly after the retirement announcement, further highlighting their special bond. In the video, Ashwin had spoken highly of Rohit's leadership, describing him as a captain who is "10 steps ahead" of others, even in comparison to MS Dhoni. This heartfelt praise adds an emotional layer to their final moments together on the field.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, with his contributions both on and off the field sure to be remembered for years to come. As Ashwin moves on to the next chapter of his career, his impact on the game will undoubtedly be felt for a long time. His legacy as one of India's greatest spinners is secure, and the final hug with Rohit Sharma will be a moment cherished by fans and teammates alike.

