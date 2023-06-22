Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Brendon McCullum, coach of the England cricket team, has stated that despite their defeat in the opening match of the Ashes 2023, England will continue with their aggressive 'Bazball' approach against Australia.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Coach Brendon McCullum has expressed that England will adopt a more aggressive approach against Australia in response to their heartbreaking two-wicket loss in the initial Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Australia's ninth-wicket duo of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon managed to reach the target of 281, forging a partnership of 55 runs.

    The first Test showcased a clash of styles, with England favouring an aggressive stance while Australia opted for a more cautious approach. McCullum stated that England will persist with their strategy and intensify their efforts in the upcoming matches.

    The second Test at Lord's commences next Wednesday, with England aiming to even the series. The defeat at Edgbaston marked only the third loss for England in 14 Tests since McCullum and captain Ben Stokes assumed leadership last summer.

    Also Read: CSK CEO lauds MS Dhoni's commitment and leadership during IPL 2023 despite knee injury

    Reflecting on England's previous series against Australia, which took place 18 months ago, McCullum believes that their approach was validated by the close proximity of their performance to the world Test champions.

    He expressed pride in the team's dedication and anticipates that they will approach the Lord's Test with great confidence. Notably, England made their earliest declaration in an Ashes Test, declaring at 393-8 after a mere 78 overs on the first day.

    "We always want to try to take the game forward, we want to try to seize opportunities where we think we can put opposition teams under pressure." said Mccullum

    Despite the narrow defeat, England paid a heavy price for eight missed opportunities in the field, with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow accounting for four of those errors. McCullum confirmed that there are no plans to replace Bairstow with Ben Foakes, despite the challenging conditions for keeping wicket in England.

    McCullum praised Bairstow's performance and acknowledged his valuable contribution with the bat, highlighting his effectiveness as a seventh-position batsman.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns over England's approach after first Test defeat

    The return of off-spinner Moeen Ali from retirement, prompted by Jack Leach's injury, yielded three wickets in Birmingham. However, Moeen struggled with a severe cut on his spinning finger, hampering his bowling. McCullum mentioned that Moeen's condition will be monitored, and if he recovers in time, he will be selected for the Lord's Test.

    "He [Moeen] did a fabulous job," said McCullum. "He's loving being back playing Test cricket to the game and also Stokesy and all the boys for making their environment one that you want to be a part of.

    "Hopefully he'll come right for the next one. I'm pretty confident that over the next few days we can get on top of Mo's finger and that'll give us an opportunity to select him in the next game."

    McCullum expressed his admiration for Moeen's performance and commended the team, particularly Ben Stokes, for fostering an environment that encourages players to relish their participation in Test cricket. He expressed optimism that Moeen's finger injury will be effectively managed in the coming days, allowing him to be chosen for the next match.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
