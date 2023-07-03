Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

Australia on Monday announced changes to their squad for the remainder of the Ashes 2023 series, with Nathan Lyon ruled out due to a "significant calf tear" while fielding on Day 2 at Lord's.

Having been ruled out of the 2023 Ashes series against England, veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has encouraged 22-year-old Todd Murphy to "leave his footmarks" in the series, claiming that the "stock ball" is good enough to present a different challenge to the English hitters. Australia changed their lineup for the rest of the series on Monday, with Lyon out after suffering a "significant calf tear" while fielding on Day 2 at Lord's.

Although he is not on the team, backup batsman Matthew Renshaw will remain in England in case the Australians suffer another injury. The new 16-player team does not feature any substitutes. Josh Inglis, who left the team after the first Test in Birmingham to give birth to his first child, is covered by Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, according to cricket.com.au.

Despite Ben Stokes' remarkable 155-run effort in the second Test, which brought back memories of his Headingley knock from 2019, Australia took a 2-0 series lead with a 43-run victory. In his knock, he hit nine fours and nine sixes.

Lyon encouraged Murphy to hold his own against English hitters, while Australian coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged that Murphy was positioned well to enter the playing eleven for the third Test at Headingley. They have been collaborating closely lately, and on Saturday before the play started, the youngster sought Lyon's advice.

Lyon was an important member of Australia's Ashes team, kicking off the series with an eight-wicket haul in the first Test at Edgbaston in a successful performance. With only 12 first-class games under his belt, the 36-year-old has no doubts about Murphy's ability to handle England batsmen.

When playing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in subcontinental conditions, Murphy stood out, collecting 14 wickets at an impressive average of 25.21. Additionally, he dismissed top batsman Virat Kohli four times.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin," Lyon said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"It will be a different challenge with the England batters. If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity," he added.

McDonald added that having the spinner will help them balance out their attack. "As you saw (on Sunday), at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we have been so used to. At times it looked a little bit chaotic so we do like to have that spin option," said the coach.

On Thursday, Lyon was sprinting in from the square leg boundary when he hurt his calf, forcing him to leave the pitch immediately. He limped to the crease to bat at number 11 on day four, and he even hit a boundary.

Lyon said he would be there for Murphy if necessary, but he is unsure if he will stay in England for the Ashes or fly home for rehab.

"I sat with Todd in the last session there (on day four) and spoke about spin bowling as we do. I have a lot of confidence in Todd. He is a great kid. He is willing to learn along the way," Lyon said.

"I have told him my phone is always on, it does not matter if I am sitting in the changeroom with him or I am sitting at home watching it in bed," he added.

After 100 straight Tests, Lyon is devastated to miss the series, but he is adamant that it won't be the end of his Test career. Since the Lord's Test in 2013, the third Test will be the first one he misses.

"I have been extremely lucky with injuries. I have been around since August 2011 and we have had 126 Test matches and I have played 122 of them," Lyon said.

"This is just a little speed bump in the road. This is not career-defining. I am hungrier than ever to get back out there," he added.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner