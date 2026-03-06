Sunil Gavaskar criticized the DJ hype of ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ during Jasprit Bumrah’s crucial over in India’s T20 World Cup semifinal win over England, calling it inappropriate for a World Cup. He had similarly slammed a laser show in a previous match, emphasizing focus over entertainment.

Former Team India captain and batting legend turned commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, was disappointed with the organizers for playing loud DJ announcements during Jasprit Bumrah’s over in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Team India sealed their berth in the final with a thrilling seven-run win over England. After posting a solid total of 253/7 in 20 overs, the Men in Blue’s bowlers managed to restrict 246/7, despite Jocab Bethell’s dangerous knock of 105 off 48 balls, which was taking the game away from the defending champions.

Hardik Pandya led the bowling attack with figures of 2/38 at an economy rate of 9.50 in his spell of four overs. While Jasprit Bumrah (1/33), Axar Patel (1/35), and Varun Chakravarthy (1/64) hipped in with a wicket each to help India seal a thrilling seven-run victory over England.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Death-Over Superpower Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final vs New Zealand

‘This Is World Cup’

Though Team India sealed the victory over England in the semifinal, Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy with the DJ playing ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ in between Jasprit Bumrah’s deliveries during a crucial 16th over of England’s run chase, where Jacob Bethell was threatening to take the game away from the Men in Blue.

Speaking on air during the match, Gavaskar remarked that the DJ hype was inappropriate for a World Cup match.

“The DJ systems are encouraging the spectators to say ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ in between deliveries. Not really sure it’s a good thing for the game. Between overs, yes, but not between deliveries. This is a World Cup,” the 125-Test veteran.

In the 16th over, Bumrah conceded just eight runs, maintaining composure under pressure and delivering a crucial spell that shifted the momentum in India’s favour. When England needed 45 off 18 balls, the pace spearhead was brought back into the attack in the 18th over and conceded just six runs, executing several pinpoint yorkers that stifled England’s momentum and significantly dented their chase, helping India close out a thrilling seven‑run win.

Bumrah’s two game-changing spells highlighted his status as a match-winner, conceding just 14 runs across two overs, sealing England’s fate with pinpoint yorkers, proving why he is one of the world’s premier death-over bowlers.

Gavaskar Critical of Laser Show

Sunil Gavaskar’s criticism of the DJ playing in the middle of Jasprit Bumrah’s over came just days after he slammed the laser show during India’s final Super 8 fixture against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Chasing a 196-run target, Team India was at 56/1 after powerplay when the organizers ran a three-minute laser show at the stadium.

Former India captain criticized it, saying such flashy displays during play could distract players and are inappropriate for a World Cup match.

“The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks break. It’s not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter. To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you,” Gavaskar said.

“You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment? In the Indian Premier League, it’s fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine.

“But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?”

Meanwhile, Team India has inched closer to scripting history by advancing to the title clash with New Zealand. The Men in Blue are on the verge of becoming the first team to clinch back-to–back T20 World Cup titles and to win their third triumph. Additionally, Team India will become the first team to win T20 World Cup on home soil if they defeat New Zealand in the final.

Also Read: “Pressure and Nerves” – India Eye Historic Third T20 World Cup Crown Against New Zealand in Ahmedabad