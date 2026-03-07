Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Team India has changed its hotel and dressing room. The move aims to avoid memories of past defeats at the Narendra Modi Stadium, including the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss, and bring fresh energy for the title clash.

The defending champions, Team India, arrived in Ahmedabad from Mumbai on Friday ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s capital city on Sunday, March 8.

The Men in Blue qualified for a record fourth T20 World Cup final after defeating England by a thrilling seven runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side survived Jocab Bethell’s scare as the England batter played a valiant knock of 105 off 48 balls, which almost took the game away from the hosts before the bowlers held their nerve in the final overs to seal a thrilling seven-run win and reach the final.

The India squad returned to the venue where they had earlier lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. However, the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, holds painful memories for the Men in Blue after their defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.

Hotel Change Ahead of T20 WC Final

As Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seek to remove the venue's negative memories, the squad was moved to a different hotel rather than staying at the one used during their previous visit to Ahmedabad earlier in the tournament.

According to the report by Press Trust of India, the Men in Blue have reportedly avoided staying at the ITC Narmada, the same hotel they stayed at during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and moved to Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad upon arrival in the city, ensuring fresh energy ahead of the title clash against New Zealand. The BCCI agreed upon the change of hotel in consultation with the team management to avoid any past baggage ahead of the high-stakes title clash.

During the Super 8 clash against South Africa, the India squad resided at the ITC Narmada. However, for the final, the team has shifted base to Taj Skyline as part of the fresh approach ahead of the summit clash.

Ahead of the semifinal against England, Team India players avoided training during the lunar eclipse due to traditional beliefs and postponed the session by an hour to avoid bad luck during the match, a move that sparked debate among fans and experts.

Dressing Room Swap

Apart from changing the hotel, India squad decided to swap their dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, opting for the one usually used by the visiting team to break from the past memories ahead of the title clash against New Zealand. The Black Caps will use the home team’s dressing room, which is typically allocated at the venue.

India’s allocated dressing room was the same one that they used during the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia and the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad. Given those unpleasant memories, the team management and the BCCI decided to switch dressing rooms ahead of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Sunday, history will be on the line as Team India is aiming to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup triumph and win a record third title. Moreover, since no team has won the T20 World Cup on home soil, the Men in Blue will look to seize the opportunity to script history in front of a home crowd.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to claim their first-ever ICC World Cup title across formats, hoping to overcome their history of falling short in finals.

