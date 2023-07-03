Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds

    England veteran pacer James Anderson's show in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series has come under the scanner after the 40-year-old picked just three wickets across four innings in the first two Tests.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Michael Vaughan, a former England captain, believes that James Anderson, a seasoned pacer, should be rested for the third Ashes Test against Australia, which will be contested at Headingley from 6-10 July. Anderson's subpar performance in the ongoing Ashes series was the backdrop for Vaughan's remarks. In the first two Tests, the 40-year-old took just three wickets across four innings. Anderson "lacks that zip" and "needs a little breather," according to Vaughan. He recommended hiring someone with "a little bit of extra pace" like Mark Wood, saying the management should do so.

    "There are three Tests to go after this and he certainly can't play everyone. I'll be leaving him out next week. He's just had no impact, he's an incredible performer but you see him drop catches in the field. I've not seen that from Jimmy Anderson, he's so sharp in the field. His bowling has just lacked that zip and if England are going to turn to the short ball theory, surely they are going to have to go to a Mark Wood with a little bit of extra pace," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

    The 40-year-old, according to Vaughan, can't play in all five Test matches and needs a break. The fourth Test, which will be played at his home stadium, Old Trafford, was the only match in which the former England captain did not rule out returning to the team.

    "Not saying Jimmy is done. Miss next week, potentially play at Old Trafford, his home ground, in the 4th [Test]. Just give him a week off. He's 41 years of age; he probably needs a little breather after bowling two Tests on the trot on absolute placid surfaces. He's coming to the end. He'll hope he can have one more say and hope his team can win tomorrow and go 1-1. But even if they do that, I've seen enough this week that he just needs a breather, potentially give him a rest and then play him at Old Trafford," he added.

