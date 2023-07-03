Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Alex Carey's decision to run out a wandering Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test.

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come forward to support Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey's decision to run out Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Ashwin, who himself has faced criticism in the past for running out batters at the non-striker's end, believes that Carey's action was within the rules and should be applauded for his cricketing intelligence.

The second Test between Australia and England at Lord's ended with Australia securing a 43-run victory, thereby taking a 2-0 lead in the series. However, the match was not without its share of controversy.

During a crucial partnership between Bairstow (10) and England captain Ben Stokes (155), Bairstow mistakenly believed that a slow bouncer from Cameron Green was already considered a 'dead ball' and ventured out of his crease.

Carey, however, demonstrated his awareness of the rules and swiftly broke the stumps, leading to the third umpire, Marais Erasmus, adjudicating Bairstow as stumped in favor of Australia. Bairstow, clearly taken aback by the turn of events, had to make his way back to the pavilion.

Unhappy with the Australian tactic, the England captain expressed his displeasure after the game, suggesting that the Australians were fully aware that Bairstow had not intended to steal a run.

"Would I want to win a game in that manner? I think the answer for me is no," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special after the game.

Even Stuart Broad, who was set to bat next after Bairstow, made sure to convey his feelings to Carey about the incident. "That's all you will ever be remembered for," the stump mic caught Broad expressing his displeasure to Carey.

However, Ashwin, known for his understanding of the intricacies of the game, praised Carey for his cricketing smarts and commended him for playing within the rules of the sport.

"We must get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did. We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game," Ashwin tweeted.

This incident has reignited the debate surrounding the "Spirit of Cricket" and the line between fair play and gamesmanship. While opinions may vary on whether Carey's actions were in line with the ethos of the game, it is clear that Ashwin stands firmly behind the Australian wicketkeeper and believes that his decision was justified.

As per ICC Playing Conditions, rule 20.1.2, Carey was well within his rights to break the stumps.

The rule 20.1.2 states: "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batsmen at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

As the Ashes series progresses, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the dynamics between the two teams and the ongoing discussions surrounding the spirit of the game.