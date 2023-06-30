WATCH: Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken

During the second day of the Lord's Test between England and Australia, Nathan Lyon was forced to leave the field after experiencing discomfort while fielding, having run in from the boundary.

Nathan Lyon's participation in the Ashes 2023 tour has been thrown into uncertainty as he arrived at Lord's on Friday using crutches. The Australian team reported that the bowler had sustained a "significant calf strain". During the second day of the second Test, the off-spinner was forced to leave the field after experiencing discomfort while fielding, having run in from the boundary. At 35 years old, Lyon, who was playing his 100th consecutive Test, appeared visibly emotional as he made his way towards the dressing room with assistance. On Friday morning, Lyon joined his teammates at Lord's, relying on crutches and wearing a compression sock.

It appears highly unlikely that Nathan Lyon will continue to participate in the ongoing match at Lord's, and it would be quite remarkable if he were to be included in the team for the third Test at Headingley, considering the three-day break between the matches.

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain," a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Friday. "He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game."

After the conclusion of Thursday's play, Australia batsman Steve Smith expressed his concern when questioned about Nathan Lyon's injury.

"Obviously it didn't look good," he said. "I mean it doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us," said Smith.

With Nathan Lyon's uncertain availability at Lord's, Australia might have to rely on a trio of part-time spinners - Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne - to fill the void. If Lyon is ruled out for the third Test, backup spinner Todd Murphy could potentially be called up for the Headingley match.

During the earlier stages of Thursday's play, Lyon took his ninth wicket of the series by dismissing Zak Crawley, bringing his total Test wickets to 496. Lyon's participation in the Lord's match marked his remarkable achievement of becoming only the sixth player to feature in 100 consecutive Tests, joining the ranks of Allan Border and Mark Waugh as the third Australian to achieve this milestone.

Nathan Lyon's impressive tally of 496 Test wickets ranks him eighth on the all-time list and fourth among spinners. Among Australian bowlers, only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath have taken more Test wickets than Lyon.

Australia, the current holders of the Ashes, are aiming for their first Test series victory against England on English soil in 21 years. They currently lead the five-match campaign 1-0 following a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston.