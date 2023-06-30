Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken

    During the second day of the Lord's Test between England and Australia, Nathan Lyon was forced to leave the field after experiencing discomfort while fielding, having run in from the boundary.

    WATCH Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:24 PM IST

    Nathan Lyon's participation in the Ashes 2023 tour has been thrown into uncertainty as he arrived at Lord's on Friday using crutches. The Australian team reported that the bowler had sustained a "significant calf strain". During the second day of the second Test, the off-spinner was forced to leave the field after experiencing discomfort while fielding, having run in from the boundary. At 35 years old, Lyon, who was playing his 100th consecutive Test, appeared visibly emotional as he made his way towards the dressing room with assistance. On Friday morning, Lyon joined his teammates at Lord's, relying on crutches and wearing a compression sock.

    It appears highly unlikely that Nathan Lyon will continue to participate in the ongoing match at Lord's, and it would be quite remarkable if he were to be included in the team for the third Test at Headingley, considering the three-day break between the matches.

    "Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain," a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Friday. "He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game." 

    After the conclusion of Thursday's play, Australia batsman Steve Smith expressed his concern when questioned about Nathan Lyon's injury.

    Also read: Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury

    "Obviously it didn't look good," he said. "I mean it doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us," said Smith.

    With Nathan Lyon's uncertain availability at Lord's, Australia might have to rely on a trio of part-time spinners - Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne - to fill the void. If Lyon is ruled out for the third Test, backup spinner Todd Murphy could potentially be called up for the Headingley match.

    During the earlier stages of Thursday's play, Lyon took his ninth wicket of the series by dismissing Zak Crawley, bringing his total Test wickets to 496. Lyon's participation in the Lord's match marked his remarkable achievement of becoming only the sixth player to feature in 100 consecutive Tests, joining the ranks of Allan Border and Mark Waugh as the third Australian to achieve this milestone.

    Nathan Lyon's impressive tally of 496 Test wickets ranks him eighth on the all-time list and fourth among spinners. Among Australian bowlers, only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath have taken more Test wickets than Lyon.

    Australia, the current holders of the Ashes, are aiming for their first Test series victory against England on English soil in 21 years. They currently lead the five-match campaign 1-0 following a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response snt

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential comeback amid ODI World Cup speculations osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return (WATCH)

    cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands osf

    World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    cricket Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury osf

    Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury

    cricket Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore osf

    Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore

    Recent Stories

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response snt

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic ADC

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life GCW EAI

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth GCW EAI

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon