Team India will take on New Zealand in a much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The two sides are set to face off for the first time in the T20 World Cup final and the third overall at the ICC’s white-ball tournaments.

New Zealand were the first to qualify for the final after defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal. Team India, on the other hand, pulled off a thrilling seven-run win over England in the second semifinal, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance. India and New Zealand have been evenly matched in recent ICC white-ball tournaments.

As the two cricket heavyweights set to take on each other for the T20 World Cup title clash, let’s take a look at why Team India cannot be taking New Zealand lightly in the final in Ahmedabad.