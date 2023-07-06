Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ahead of Leeds Test, Australia sends 'England bitter' beer to rivals over Bairstow saga (WATCH)

    Australian brewing giant Carlton says it is shipping a limited edition "England Bitter" beer to England's cricketers to help them "cool off" from the Jonny Bairstow run-out saga ahead of the third Ashes 2023 Test in Leeds.

    Ashes 2023: Ahead of Leeds Test, Australia sends 'England bitter' beer to rivals over Bairstow saga (WATCH)
    In an effort to ease tensions following the controversial dismissal of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's, Australian brewing giant Carlton has announced the shipment of a limited edition "England Bitter" beer to England's cricketers. The special version, a renamed Victoria Bitter, will be dispatched on the opening day of the third Test at Leeds. Australia lead the 5-match Test series 2-0.

    The marketing strategy comes in response to the heated fallout from Bairstow's dismissal, which prompted boos and abuse from English fans at the typically serene Lord's ground.

    VB marketing manager Marc Lord explained, "We know the English are bitter about the Lord's Test, but when they're feeling less bitter we've got a beer to shout them ... our fresh new England Bitter."

    The limited edition beer, adorned with the "England Bitter" label, serves as a playful response to the controversy stemming from Bairstow's runout.

    Accompanying the announcement, a creative message reads: "England, when you're feeling less bitter, we've got a beer with your name on it."

    The intention behind sending the "England Bitter" beer is to extend an olive branch and provide the English cricket team with a lighthearted opportunity to enjoy the beverage once emotions have subsided.

    "England Bitter has got their name on it and we're sending a few slabs (cases) to the English cricket team to enjoy once they've cooled off," Lord added.

    Additionally, the controversy surrounding the dismissal led to a verbal duel between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. Albanese responded to Sunak's expressed disappointment, accusing him of letting his emotions get the better of him. Albanese also criticised Bairstow, referring to a 2014 incident in which Bairstow stumped an opponent in a similar manner during an English County Championship match.

    "There's some terrific footage of Jonny Bairstow stumping a fellow who just doesn't try to play a shot, just lifted his foot just a little millimetre off the ground," Albanese said.

    "He waited for that to happen and then stumped him and then did interviews afterwards about it being the rules of the game and how pleased he was with it all. So, I think there's a bit of nonsense going on."

    Amidst the exchanges, Carlton's gesture aims to bring a sense of camaraderie and humor to the cricketing rivalry between Australia and England.

