Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    2011 Video resurfaces: MS Dhoni recalling Ian Bell by 'Withdrawing Run-out Appeal', similar to Jonny Bairstow's ongoing controversy

    cricket Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    A video from 2011 resurfaces, showing MS Dhoni recalling Ian Bell by withdrawing a run-out appeal, reminiscent of the recent Jonny Bairstow dismissal controversy. The incident has sparked a spirit of cricket debate among fans and experts. During the second innings of the India vs England Test in Nottingham, Eoin Morgan played a shot towards the leg-side, where Praveen Kumar prevented the ball from crossing the boundary.

    Some players believed the ball had touched the rope. Praveen returned the ball to Dhoni, who passed it to a fielder, resulting in the bails being dislodged while the batsmen were out of the crease. Commentators Michael Holding and Shane Warne expressed confusion about the live ball situation. Eventually, Bell was given run-out, surprising the England camp.

    Following the dismissal, Indian players went off for Tea and faced boos from the England supporters. However, in the final session, Bell returned to the pitch with Morgan after Dhoni decided to withdraw his appeal, allowing Bell to continue batting. India ultimately lost the Test by 319 runs.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia snt

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia

    Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement snt

    Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

    Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds snt

    Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds

    cricket World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal downplays India's bowling threat ahead of World Cup clash osf

    World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal downplays India's bowling threat ahead of World Cup clash

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy snt

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy

    Recent Stories

    7 foods to add in YOUR diet for a healthy gut gcw eai

    7 foods to add in YOUR diet for a healthy gut

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts svelte figure in cream and black bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts svelte figure in cream and black bikini

    From Mangalore Bajji to Maddur Vada, 7 delicious Karnataka snacks to savour during monsoons AJR EAI

    From Mangalore Bajji to Maddur Vada, 7 delicious Karnataka snacks to savour during monsoons

    The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 horror movies on Netflix, you must WATCH RBA EAI

    The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 horror movies on Netflix, you must WATCH

    No funds for rapid rail project? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks data on money spent on ads

    No funds for rapid rail project? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks data on money spent on ads

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon