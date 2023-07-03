Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

A video from 2011 resurfaces, showing MS Dhoni recalling Ian Bell by withdrawing a run-out appeal, reminiscent of the recent Jonny Bairstow dismissal controversy. The incident has sparked a spirit of cricket debate among fans and experts. During the second innings of the India vs England Test in Nottingham, Eoin Morgan played a shot towards the leg-side, where Praveen Kumar prevented the ball from crossing the boundary.

Some players believed the ball had touched the rope. Praveen returned the ball to Dhoni, who passed it to a fielder, resulting in the bails being dislodged while the batsmen were out of the crease. Commentators Michael Holding and Shane Warne expressed confusion about the live ball situation. Eventually, Bell was given run-out, surprising the England camp.

Following the dismissal, Indian players went off for Tea and faced boos from the England supporters. However, in the final session, Bell returned to the pitch with Morgan after Dhoni decided to withdraw his appeal, allowing Bell to continue batting. India ultimately lost the Test by 319 runs.

