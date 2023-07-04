It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Politics has erupted over England batter Jonny Bairstow's run-out on the final day of the Ashes 2023 second Test at Lord's. Australian PM Anthony Albanese hits back after his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak criticised controversial wicket.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has given his support to his country's "always winning" cricket team following a row over the controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow at Lord's in the second Ashes 2023 Test. 

    Controversy erupted on the final day of the Test match when Bairstow, faced with a slow bouncer from Australia's Cameron Green, ducked and momentarily left his crease, assuming the ball was no longer in play. However, following the rules, wicketkeeper Alex Carey seized the opportunity and dislodged the stumps. After careful review by third umpire Marais Erasmus, the decision favored Australia as Bairstow was adjudged stumped.

    Paraphrasing the chant of the England fans "Same old Aussies, always cheating!", Australian PM Albanese tweeted, "Same old Aussies - always winning!"

    He added, "I'm proud of our men's and women's cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England," and said that Australia was "right behind" the team.

    Albanese's comments came a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his view on the row, with his spokesperson saying he did not believe Australia's actions were within the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

    "The prime minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner that Australia did," the spokesman said. "The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley."

    Asked whether the UK PM Sunak believed Australia's actions were not in keeping with the 'Spirit of Cricket', his spokesperson said: "Yes."

    Following the incident, England skipper Ben Stokes questioned whether it was in the "spirit of the game", saying, "If I was fielding captain at the time, I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the 'over'."

    He added, "Then I would have had a real think about the spirit of the game and would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening. It would be 'no'."

    Sunak, a keen cricket fan, was at Lord's on Saturday for the fourth day of the Test match. Australia ended up winning by 43 runs despite Stokes' innings of 155, taking a 2-0 lead.

    The 32,000-strong crowd erupted in boos, jeers and repeated choruses of "same old Aussies, always cheating" following Bairstow's dismissal. Later in the Long Room, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members exchanged heated words with Australian players as they walked off at lunch.

    Sunak's spokesman said the prime minister believed it was "right" that the MCC "has taken swift action to suspend any member accused of poor behaviour".

