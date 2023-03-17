Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arshdeep Singh joins Kent for 5 County Championship matches on head coach Rahul Dravid's advise

    Arshdeep Singh has become India's top fast-bowling talent in the limited-overs circuit. However, upon head coach Rahul Dravid's advice to increase his longevity and chances of impact, he has joined Kent to play 5 County Championship ties.

    Talented Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will play five First-Class (FC) encounters for Kent during the upcoming English County season, the County Championship 2023, to hone his red-ball skills. Kent County announced on their website.

    "Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that India international bowler Arshdeep Singh will be available to play for the county in five LV=Insurance County Championship matches between June & July, subject to regulatory approval," its media release stated.

    On signing for Kent for two months this summer, Arshdeep conveyed, "I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the First-Class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent's Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history."

    As the Indian team leaves for the United Kingdom (UK) post-IPL, Arshdeep also spends the entire month of June and July honing his red-ball skills. Arshdeep made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in New Zealand last November and has made 29 international appearances for Team India, including a standout ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

    In his seven career FC meetings, Arshdeep has clutched 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy of 2.92. He will become the fourth Indian to don the White Horse attire competitively after Kanwar Shumshere Singh, Dravid himself and pacer Navdeep Saini.

    Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, communicated, "We are delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this summer. He has demonstrated that he has world-class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

    In due course, a piece of further information about overseas players for Kent in the LV= Insurance County Championship this season will be pushed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

