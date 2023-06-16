Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Tendulkar receives BCCI call-up for NCA Training Camp

    BCCI calls Arjun Tendulkar and 19 other cricketers for NCA training camp in Bangalore

    Arjun Tendulkar receives BCCI call-up for NCA Training Camp
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Arjun Tendulkar, along with 19 other cricketers including Chetan Sakariya and Abhishek Sharma, has been called upon by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend a 20-day training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the renowned Sachin Tendulkar, gained attention when he scored a century during his debut for Goa in the Ranji Trophy last year. The BCCI has selected young players who have shown exceptional batting and bowling skills in recent domestic leagues and the Indian Premier League (IPL) to participate in the camp.

    The primary objective of the camp is to enhance the abilities of these promising players and prepare them for the next level.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL

    The selection of participants for the camp was carried out by the senior national selection committee, led by Shiv Sunder Das on an interim basis. The camp, initiated by VVS Laxman, the head of cricket at the NCA, aims to nurture versatile players capable of performing well in different formats, including both batting all-rounders and bowling all-rounders.

    In addition to Arjun Tendulkar, notable cricketers such as Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Sharma, and Harshit Rana have also been summoned. Sakariya, a left-arm pacemaker and batsman from Saurashtra who represented India in 2021, and Sharma, a left-handed all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad, have received the call-up.

    Harshit Rana, who was previously selected as a net bowler for the senior Indian team, has also been extended an invitation.

    Despite his recent modest performances, Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion in the camp can be attributed to his century in the Ranji Trophy and his left-arm pace, which brings variety to the team. A BCCI source emphasised that Tendulkar, who is 23 years old, still has room for development and was chosen based on his potential.

    Also Read: Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
