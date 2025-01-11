Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree, Chahal asking girls' phone number in old tweets goes viral

Apart from the rumours of his divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal has also been spiraled into unfounded speculations that he is dating MJ Mahvash.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news of late due to the rumours of his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. The couple has not yet confirmed the rumours yet, but they both had broken their silence, with Chahal stating that the speculations have caused pain to him and his family.

Before putting out an official statement on his Instagram handle, the 34-year-old shared a couple of cryptic posts on the story, indicating that all was not well in his personal life. Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship status is still speculated as neither of them has publicly announced their divorce. However, fans feel that Yuzvendra Chahal’s statement has indirectly confirmed his separation from his wife.

Amid the ongoing rumours of his potential divorce from Dhanashree, old tweets of Yuzvendra Chahal asking for the phone number of girls went viral on social media. In the one of the tweets, the Indian cricketer was seen asking a girl for her number and asked few others to check their DMs

On Instagram, Chahal commented ‘Nice one’ on the photo of a girl through a personal message or DM (direct message). And, the user was left confused and wrote, “Why sum cricketer idk with 1M followers messaging me randomly.” However, it should be noted that these tweets are from 2012, 8 years before Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in a private ceremony with the presence of close family members and friends on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon. Things have been going really well over the last four years until the couple reportedly began to experience trouble in their marriage. The reports speculated that Chahal and Dhanashree have been living separately over the last few months.

Apart from the rumours of his divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal has also been spiraled into unfounded speculations that he is dating MJ Mahvash. However, Mahvash denied the rumours, stating that the speculations are baseless and slammed the trolls for putting her into unnecessary controversy and limelight for no reason.

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal was not included in the Haryana squad for the ongoing knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, he was not picked for the group stage of the tournament. The 34-year-old seemed to be out of reckoning in India’s white-ball setup as he played for the national side in a T20I against West Indies in August 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion for the upcoming T20I series against England as well as Champions Trophy remains doubtful, given that he has not played a single match for India for over a year.

