user
user icon

Tomato-Onion prices slashed in Chennai! Koyambedu market crowded with buyers

The public is happy with the fall in tomato and onion prices. Vegetables are being sold at cheap prices in the Koyambedu market. Here are today's prices for all vegetables.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Vegetable prices suddenly soar to a peak, and when they fall, vegetables are dumped on the road because there are no buyers. A few months ago, tomatoes and onions, which are essential for cooking, reached new peaks. The price of one kilogram increased from ₹100 to ₹150. As a result, the public was greatly affected, and people who used to buy bags full were forced to buy only half a kilogram or one kilogram.

article_image2

Fluctuating Tomato and Onion Prices

But in the next few weeks, as the supply of tomatoes and onions increased, the price started to fall. Lorries loaded with tomatoes, onions, and green vegetables were brought to the Koyambedu vegetable market for sale.

The price of tomatoes, which was sold for ₹100 per kilogram, is now ₹100 for 8 kilograms. Similarly, the price of onions has also fallen, with 4 to 5 kilograms being sold for ₹100. 


article_image3

Piles of Vegetables

Not only that, but the price of green vegetables has also fallen. As a result, the public is scooping up baskets full of vegetables. In the Chennai Koyambedu vegetable market, big onions are ₹15 to ₹25 per kilogram, small onions are ₹40 to ₹50 per kilogram, tomatoes are ₹10 to ₹15 per kilogram, green chilies are ₹20 per kilogram, beetroot is ₹20 per kilogram, and potatoes are ₹25 per kilogram,

article_image4

What is the price of green vegetables?

Bell peppers are ₹30 per kilogram, bitter gourd is ₹30 per kilogram, bottle gourd is ₹30 per kilogram, and butter beans are ₹55 per kilogram. Broad beans are ₹30 per kilogram, cabbage is ₹15 per kilogram, carrots are ₹30 per kilogram, cauliflower is ₹20 per kilogram, cluster beans are ₹50 per kilogram, and cucumbers are ₹20 per kilogram.

article_image5

What is the price of ginger?

Beans are ₹50 to ₹80 per kilogram, ginger is ₹50 per kilogram, mangoes are ₹40 per kilogram, okra is ₹25 per kilogram, pumpkin is ₹20 per kilogram,  radish is ₹20 per kilogram,  ridge gourd is ₹40 per kilogram, and snake gourd is ₹20 per kilogram in the Chennai Koyambedu vegetable market.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses AJR

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses

West Bengal achieves 11.43% GST collection growth in 2024-25, outperforming national-level: CM Mamata Banerjee ddr

CM Mamata Banerjee hails 11.43% GST growth in Bengal, surpassing national average, boosting revenue strength

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock AJR

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock

RBI FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves AJR

RBI's FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves

Recent Stories

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day! gcw

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on ATG

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS ATG

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon