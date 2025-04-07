Tomato-Onion prices slashed in Chennai! Koyambedu market crowded with buyers

Read Full Gallery

The public is happy with the fall in tomato and onion prices. Vegetables are being sold at cheap prices in the Koyambedu market. Here are today's prices for all vegetables.

Vegetable prices suddenly soar to a peak, and when they fall, vegetables are dumped on the road because there are no buyers. A few months ago, tomatoes and onions, which are essential for cooking, reached new peaks. The price of one kilogram increased from ₹100 to ₹150. As a result, the public was greatly affected, and people who used to buy bags full were forced to buy only half a kilogram or one kilogram.

Fluctuating Tomato and Onion Prices

But in the next few weeks, as the supply of tomatoes and onions increased, the price started to fall. Lorries loaded with tomatoes, onions, and green vegetables were brought to the Koyambedu vegetable market for sale. The price of tomatoes, which was sold for ₹100 per kilogram, is now ₹100 for 8 kilograms. Similarly, the price of onions has also fallen, with 4 to 5 kilograms being sold for ₹100.

Piles of Vegetables

Not only that, but the price of green vegetables has also fallen. As a result, the public is scooping up baskets full of vegetables. In the Chennai Koyambedu vegetable market, big onions are ₹15 to ₹25 per kilogram, small onions are ₹40 to ₹50 per kilogram, tomatoes are ₹10 to ₹15 per kilogram, green chilies are ₹20 per kilogram, beetroot is ₹20 per kilogram, and potatoes are ₹25 per kilogram,

What is the price of green vegetables?

Bell peppers are ₹30 per kilogram, bitter gourd is ₹30 per kilogram, bottle gourd is ₹30 per kilogram, and butter beans are ₹55 per kilogram. Broad beans are ₹30 per kilogram, cabbage is ₹15 per kilogram, carrots are ₹30 per kilogram, cauliflower is ₹20 per kilogram, cluster beans are ₹50 per kilogram, and cucumbers are ₹20 per kilogram.

What is the price of ginger?

Beans are ₹50 to ₹80 per kilogram, ginger is ₹50 per kilogram, mangoes are ₹40 per kilogram, okra is ₹25 per kilogram, pumpkin is ₹20 per kilogram, radish is ₹20 per kilogram, ridge gourd is ₹40 per kilogram, and snake gourd is ₹20 per kilogram in the Chennai Koyambedu vegetable market.

