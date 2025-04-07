user
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Bihar to join Kanhaiya Kumar’s ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do’ Yatra in Begusarai

Rahul Gandhi heads to Bihar to join Kanhaiya Kumar’s 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra in Begusarai. He will address a public meeting later in Patna.
 

ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday left for Bihar where he will join NSUI National incharge Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra in Begusarai. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition will later address a public meeting in Patna.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 6) said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi calls on Bihar youth to join 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' march in Begusarai (WATCH)

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

"The issues you face--unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you--are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." Come and join us wearing a white t-shirt so that the world can see the emotions of Bihar's youth and put pressure on the Bihar government. We want to mobilize the energy of Bihar's youth and build a new Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slams Congress for zero development in Bihar who ruled for 60 years

Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the Congress MP would be awed by the development in Bihar under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should seek atonement instead. Congress ruled for 60 years and raised the slogan of removing poverty, but they couldn't eradicate poverty. The Narendra Modi government has lifted 25 crore poor people above the poverty line. In Begusarai, his father had said that they would open petrochemicals facility in 1985, but nothing ever happened. His eyes will be dazzled when he sees PM Narendra Modi's roads and Nitish Kumar's development in Bihar," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, the Congress leader visited Bihar on January 18 and February 5.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

