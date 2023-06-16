CSK reunion in US! Rayadu to play MLC after retirement; Conway, Bravo joins him at Texas Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu has confirmed his participation in the first season of Major League Cricket (MLC) alongside teammates Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Dwayne Bravo.

Shortly after announcing his retirement from Indian cricket, Ambati Rayudu has confirmed his participation in the first season of Major League Cricket (MLC) for the Texas Super Kings (TSK). TSK, a franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), revealed their roster of six overseas players for the tournament, including Rayudu alongside his CSK teammates Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Rayudu made his retirement announcement before the IPL 2023 final between CSK and Gujarat Titans. Following CSK's victory in the final, Rayudu emotionally confirmed his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in a heartfelt social media post. Just 16 days after this announcement, he expressed his intention to play in the MLC for TSK.

In addition to Rayudu, the TSK squad features a star-studded lineup that includes other prominent players from the IPL 2023 season. Dwayne Bravo, who served as the death bowling coach for CSK, is part of the team, along with David Miller, who plays for the Gujarat Titans.

Although Rayudu had a relatively modest season in IPL 2023, scoring just 158 runs, he made a significant impact in the final. His quickfire innings of 19 runs off 8 balls played a crucial role in CSK's successful chase of 171 runs in a rain-interrupted match, leading the team to their fifth IPL title. With this victory, Rayudu equalled the record for the most successful player in IPL history, having won six titles in total (three with Mumbai Indians and three with CSK).

