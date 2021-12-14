  • Facebook
    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    The Indian cricket fans await the 83 movie, the journey of India's maiden Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev has shared the story of how Madan Lal earned his revenge over Viv Richards.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 3:06 PM IST
    It will be a movie to watch when 83 hits the theatres on December 24. The film depicts the journey of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup and how it won its maiden world title. One of the exciting aspects of the movie will involve how Madan Lal managed to avenge Viv Richards and how Kapil Dev helped him.

    In a recent promotion of the movie, Dev shared the whole story. He revealed that Lal had been struck for two-three boundaries an over before. At this point, he asked Lal to take a break for a couple of overs and come back later. However, Lal insisted that all he needed was one over to get rid of Richards, as he had set him up and would exploit it against him, compelling him to make a mistake.

    ALSO READ: India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm)

    Dev further added that he succumbed to Lal's reluctance, and then what happened is history. On the other hand, Lal said he was saving himself, or Richards would have escaped unscathed. The scene in the movie has been recreated by Ranveer Singh, who portrays Dev, while Hardy Sandhu plays the role of Lal. In a clip shared by the film production team on Instagram, Ranveer and Sandhu have perfectly recreated the scene.

    Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have produced the film. Besides Ranveer and Sandhu, it stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 3:06 PM IST
