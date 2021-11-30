  • Facebook
    'Story of my team': Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer

    Indian cricket will get a new Bollywood movie, '83', based on India's triumphant outing during the 1983 World Cup that India won. Meanwhile, here's how the Indian cricketers reacted to the trailer.

    'Story of my team': Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    Cricket in India is no less than religion and entertainment, while the sport has been closely linked with Bollywood. There have been numerous Bollywood movies based on cricket, including both fiction and true stories. Meanwhile, a new true story based cricket movie will be released, termed '83', which would depict India's hard-fought yet successful outing during the 1983 World Cup.

    The Indian team won the World Cup for the first time under the outstanding leadership of Kapil Dev, defeating the two-time defending champion West Indies in the final at Lord's. The character of Dev has been portrayed by renowned Bollywood actor Ranvir Singh, while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of team manager PR Man Singh.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

    The movie trailer was launched on Tuesday, as the film promises to be a super hit. It is all set to reveal the struggles and discriminations the Indian team faced, while how it overcame all odds to emerge world champion and mark its journey as the most incredible powerhouse of world cricket.

    After the trailer was released, fans were ecstatic, as some dived into the nostalgia of 1983, when India, despite being the underdog, triumphed and lifted the coveted title for the first time, with some recalling the famous scene of Dev raising the title at the Lord's balcony. Meanwhile, Dev himself took to his social media handles to share the trailer, as he captioned it, "The story of my team." Check out the trailer below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev)

    ALSO READ: 83 trailer - 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

    The film has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ranvir's Bollywood wife, Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. Kabir Khan has directed it, while the film is all set to be released on Christmas Eve this year (December 24) in the theatres, followed by the OTT platforms later, as PVR Pictures would be one of the distributors.

