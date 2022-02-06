  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Lata Mangeshkar celebrated India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. Here, we remember her celebrations from India's Cricket World Cup 1983.

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar-led celebrations during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win-ayh

    Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was battling COVID for nearly a month and breathed her last at the Beach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. As the Indians mourn her sad demise, the cricketing world relives when she celebrated India's victory during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar-led celebrations during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win-ayh

    After India defeated Windies in the final at Lord's and lifted the coveted CWC trophy for the first time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wasn't prepared for the celebrations. As then BCCI president, late NKP Salve asked his friend Raj Singh Dungarpur for help; the latter asked Lata to perform a pro-bono concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The two-hour show was a sold-out event, as the ticket prices ensured that BCCI paid enough to its World Cup-winning squad and members (₹1 lakh per head).

    ALSO WATCH: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar-led celebrations during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win-ayh

    Speaking to PTI, Sunil Valson said, "It was a very decent sum in those days. We would otherwise save up tour money and daily allowance for that month, and it came to barely ₹60,000. I remember some people said, 'we will give you ₹5,000, some said ₹10,000', which was very disrespectful. But then, Lata ji sang in that concert. What a function it was and one of the most memorable evenings to watch her sing live."

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar-led celebrations during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win-ayh

    Since then, BCCI became highly grateful to her and kept a couple of complimentary VIP tickets for her at the Indian stadiums during India matches. Senior journalist Makarand Waigankar also revealed that Lata was an avid cricket fan and regularly visited the Cricket Club of India in the 1960s, followed by the Wankhede Stadium in the 1970s and 1980s.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Rohit opts to bowl; Indians wear black armbands to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Rohit opts to bowl; Indians wear black armbands to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise-ayh

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar to Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Netizens rejoice as India defeats England to lift 5th title, records scripted-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Netizens rejoice as India defeats England to lift 5th title, records scripted

    Recent Stories

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar-ycb

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh-ycb

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar-dnm

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress' CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress’ CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen RCB

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon