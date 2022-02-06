When Lata Mangeshkar celebrated India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win

Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. Here, we remember her celebrations from India's Cricket World Cup 1983.

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was battling COVID for nearly a month and breathed her last at the Beach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. As the Indians mourn her sad demise, the cricketing world relives when she celebrated India's victory during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

After India defeated Windies in the final at Lord's and lifted the coveted CWC trophy for the first time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wasn't prepared for the celebrations. As then BCCI president, late NKP Salve asked his friend Raj Singh Dungarpur for help; the latter asked Lata to perform a pro-bono concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The two-hour show was a sold-out event, as the ticket prices ensured that BCCI paid enough to its World Cup-winning squad and members (₹1 lakh per head). ALSO WATCH: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar

Speaking to PTI, Sunil Valson said, "It was a very decent sum in those days. We would otherwise save up tour money and daily allowance for that month, and it came to barely ₹60,000. I remember some people said, 'we will give you ₹5,000, some said ₹10,000', which was very disrespectful. But then, Lata ji sang in that concert. What a function it was and one of the most memorable evenings to watch her sing live."