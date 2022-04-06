Explained: What is XE variant of Covid? What are the symptoms?

The new ‘XE’ variant of Covid-19 appears to be about 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, BA.2 was deemed to be the most contagious of all the Covid-19 variants.

India’s first case of coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and variant is also said to be behind the massive spike that Europe and China witnessed in March.

The patients with the new variants of the virus don't have any severe symptoms so far. The new mutant may be more transmissible than any strain of Covid-19, the World Health Organisation had said last week.

The new ‘XE’ variant of Covid-19 appears to be about 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, BA.2 was deemed to be the most contagious of all the Covid-19 variants.

This is significant as till now the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was considered to be the most contagious strain of the novel coronavirus. Currently, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading to different areas across the globe. It is behind most of the fresh Covid-19 infections being reported in the United States.

What is XE variant?

XE is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants (BA.1 and BA.2) of Omicron. The recombinant variant appears to be, as per the WHO, 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation,” says the WHO.

WHO’s warning on XE:

The WHO on 1 April issued a report on its findings about XE. “The XE recombinant was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," the WHO research shows. Earlier, the UN health agency had issued warnings against Omicron, Delta recombinant virus, saying with both Omicron and Delta circulating in a massive scale, this was highly expected.

How fast can the XE variant spread: The XE variant appears to be more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus, the WHO said. “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent “as compared to BA.2,” it added.

What are the symptoms of XE variant: Some of the symptoms to watch out for include - fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discolouration, gastrointestinal distress, etc.

Are vaccines effective against XE variant: Covid-19 vaccines will reduce severe illness, hospitalisations, and death, even if they do not offer full protection against the new variant. Scientists are currently investigating how protected fully vaccinated people will be against the XE variant.

How to stay safe from the XE variant:

· Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

· Keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others.

· Avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces at all costs.

· Open windows to improve ventilation in indoor spaces.

· Wash your hands regularly with soap, use sanitizer when you can't wash hands.

· Get vaccinated- get both the jabs if you still have not received them. Get the booster shot if you are eligible.