Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing Ministry of Home Affairs orders dated February 25, 2022, no further order may be issued by the MHA.

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued an order stating, after two years, the Government of India has revoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 containment measures.

    The order copy signed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reads that after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures.

    However, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.

    Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing Ministry of Home Affairs orders dated February 25, 2022, no further order may be issued by the MHA.

    The Central government had on March 24, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of Covid-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

    In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure.

    Also, the general public now has a much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behaviour, he said.

    States and UTs have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed State/UT specific plans for managing the pandemic, over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases, it said.

    The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent. It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Accidental missile launch probe Group Captain-rank officer to blame

    Accidental missile launch probe: Group Captain-rank officer to blame?

    Rampurhat killing: Latest updates from West Bengal Mamata BJP Congress

    Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    Recent Stories

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Shaheed Diwas 2022 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh gcw

    Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon