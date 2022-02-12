Coronavirus: India reports 50,407 new cases, positivity rate at 3.43%

The new figures show the country's total caseload has increased to 42,586,544, with death toll at 5,07,981.

India reported 50,407 cases of Covid-19 and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily positivity rate lowered by 13 per cent, or nearly 8,000 fewer cases than yesterday.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, and the death toll stands at 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate lowered to 3.48 per cent.

Active cases now dropped to 1.43 per cent, and the recovery rate rose to 93.37 per cent. On Friday, Delhi reported 977 new Covid-19 cases, the fewest since December 29, and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell to 1.73 per cent. As a result, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596, and the death toll rose to 26,047.

A new study on Friday showed that the efficacy of the booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wane substantially in four months.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 1,511,321 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, for a total of more than 740 million tests to date.

According to a recent update from the Union Health Ministry, India's daily tally of coronavirus disease has decreased significantly. On Friday, the case count was the lowest since January 5, when 58,097 infections were recorded. Meanwhile, on Thursday, there were 67,084 cases, 1,241 deaths, and 1,67,882 active cases.

