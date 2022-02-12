  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India reports 50,407 new cases, positivity rate at 3.43%

    The new figures show the country's total caseload has increased to 42,586,544, with death toll at 5,07,981.

    Coronavirus India reports 50,407 new cases, positivity rate at 3.43% - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India reported 50,407 cases of Covid-19 and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily positivity rate lowered by 13 per cent, or nearly 8,000 fewer cases than yesterday. 

    With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, and the death toll stands at 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate lowered to 3.48 per cent. 

    Active cases now dropped to 1.43 per cent, and the recovery rate rose to 93.37 per cent. On Friday, Delhi reported 977 new Covid-19 cases, the fewest since December 29, and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell to 1.73 per cent. As a result, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596, and the death toll rose to 26,047.

    A new study on Friday showed that the efficacy of the booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wane substantially in four months.

    On Friday, India recorded a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases, with 58,077 cases reported in the previous 24 hours. According to Union Health Ministry data, the caseload has now reached 42,536,137. A total of 657 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 507,177.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 1,511,321 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, for a total of more than 740 million tests to date. 

    According to a recent update from the Union Health Ministry, India's daily tally of coronavirus disease has decreased significantly. On Friday, the case count was the lowest since January 5, when 58,097 infections were recorded. Meanwhile, on Thursday, there were 67,084 cases, 1,241 deaths, and 1,67,882 active cases.

    Also Read: India's COVID cases on declining trend; lowest daily surge since January 5

    Also Read: Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    Also Read: Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

     

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India COVID cases on declining trend, lowest daily surge since January 5 - ADT

    India's COVID cases on declining trend; lowest daily surge since January 5

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44% - ADT

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment - ADT

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5% - ADT

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5%

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government - ADT

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers see pics drb

    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam-dnm

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam

    India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part-dnm

    India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    UFC 271 title rematch between Whittaker and Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon