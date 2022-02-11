  • Facebook
    India's COVID cases on declining trend; lowest daily surge since January 5

     The number of daily fatalities in the country has declined, with 657 patients succumbing to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    India registered a drop in the daily Covid-19 cases with 58,077 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. The caseload now stands at 42,536,137, as per the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 657 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 507,177. 

    Overall, 1,50,407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharges in the country now stands at 41,331,158. The general recovery rate is approaching 97%. According to the Health Ministry's update, the number of active cases dropped further to 6,97,802.

    The case count was the lowest on Friday since January 5, when 58,097 infections were recorded. Meanwhile, on Thursday, 67,084 cases, 1,241 deaths, and 1,67,882 active cases were recorded on Thursday.

    Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 1,511,321 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a total testing figure of more than 740 million so far.

    According to the Union Health Ministry's recent update, India saw a significant drop in its daily tally of coronavirus disease. The case count was the lowest on Friday since January 5, when 58,097 infections were recorded. Meanwhile, on Thursday, 67,084 cases, 1,241 deaths, and 1,67,882 active cases were seen on Thursday.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
