Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

The Pharmaceutical company Zydus has started supplying its DNA Plasmid-based Coronavirus vaccine, named ZyCoV-D, to the central government. Last November, the company received an order to supply one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Indian government.

The drug manufacturer is also preparing to push the ZyCoV-D to make it available in the private market. The vaccine has been priced at Rs 265 for each dose plus the applicator Rs 93, excluding the GST. The company statement read: "Zydus VTES manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine ZyCoV-D and the manufacturing process and in-process material transfers within the plant are automated".

The pharma giant entered into an agreement with a contract manufacturing organization Shilpa Medicare Limited to produce the mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. Also, the company has entered into an agreement with the Republic of Korea' Enzychem Lifesciences for manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid vaccine.

The vaccine, which had previously been cleared for children aged 12 and above, was the first to be granted EUA for children under the age of 18. At the same time, the vaccination campaign began on January 16 of last year; teenagers aged 15 to 18 became eligible for vaccination only on January 3 of this year. On August 20, The ZyCov-D was approved for emergency use.

The vaccine ZyCoV-D is the three-dose intradermal vaccine using the PharmaJet needle-free system, Tropis on Day0, Day 28, and Day 56, each shot in both arms. PharmaJet is a painless, needle-free applicator that delivers intradermal vaccines. The vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for extended use.

The ZyCoV-D's DNA Plasmid medium allows developing new constructs quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. The thermostability of the vaccine would help in the easy transport and storage of the vaccine without any temperature fluctuation issues.

When administered, ZyCoV-D produces the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein and elicits an immune response mediated by the human immune system's cellular and humoral arms. As a result, the vaccine is critical for disease prevention and viral clearance.

