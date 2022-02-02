  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    The vaccine ZyCoV-D is a three-dose intradermal vaccine using the PharmaJet needle-free system.
     

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Pharmaceutical company Zydus has started supplying its DNA Plasmid-based Coronavirus vaccine, named ZyCoV-D, to the central government. Last November, the company received an order to supply one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Indian government.

    The drug manufacturer is also preparing to push the ZyCoV-D to make it available in the private market. The vaccine has been priced at Rs 265 for each dose plus the applicator Rs 93, excluding the GST. The company statement read: "Zydus VTES manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine ZyCoV-D and the manufacturing process and in-process material transfers within the plant are automated".

    The pharma giant entered into an agreement with a contract manufacturing organization Shilpa Medicare Limited to produce the mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. Also, the company has entered into an agreement with the Republic of Korea' Enzychem Lifesciences for manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid vaccine. 

    Also Read: India’s vaccination boost: Centre places order for 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID vaccine

    The vaccine, which had previously been cleared for children aged 12 and above, was the first to be granted EUA for children under the age of 18. At the same time, the vaccination campaign began on January 16 of last year; teenagers aged 15 to 18 became eligible for vaccination only on January 3 of this year. On August 20, The ZyCov-D was approved for emergency use.

    The vaccine ZyCoV-D is the three-dose intradermal vaccine using the PharmaJet needle-free system, Tropis on Day0, Day 28, and Day 56, each shot in both arms. PharmaJet is a painless, needle-free applicator that delivers intradermal vaccines. The vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for extended use.

    Also Read: Zydus Cadila proposes Rs 1900 for three-dose COVID vaccine

    The ZyCoV-D's DNA Plasmid medium allows developing new constructs quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. The thermostability of the vaccine would help in the easy transport and storage of the vaccine without any temperature fluctuation issues. 

    When administered, ZyCoV-D produces the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein and elicits an immune response mediated by the human immune system's cellular and humoral arms. As a result, the vaccine is critical for disease prevention and viral clearance.
     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India logs 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths - ADT

    India logs 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths

    India logs 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours - ADT

    India logs 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8% - ADT

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8%

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister - ADT

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister

    Coronavirus India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5% - ADT

    Coronavirus: India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5%

    Recent Stories

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh RCB

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia-vpn

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon