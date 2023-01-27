Why English Grammar is important for kids

It has become imperative to inculcate a culture of speaking clean English among the younger generation at a young age in this day.

New Delhi (India), January 25: English has become a dominating language in all walks of life in the past few decades, and it has become imperative to inculcate a culture of speaking clean English among the younger generation at a young age in this day. Parents are tasked most overwhelmingly with the burden of teaching their children English and improving both their grammar and vocabulary.

Why is English Grammar important for children?

It has become a norm for young children to migrate from one part of the world to another, sometimes moving to new cities and countries with their parents and at other times shifting for higher studies.

In all cases, learning to communicate with people who are not familiar with their mother tongue is a huge concern for such children and their parents. Moreover, speaking with good grammar is also a great concern for them.

While most non-native English speakers may still have a basic understanding of the English language by way of its widespread usage and pedagogy across cultures, Asians, Africans, and South East Asians particularly feel very conscious about their accent and pronunciation while speaking this foreign tongue.

Benefits of teaching children English Grammar

English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, but there are multiple aspects to learning English as a child, viz., speaking, writing, reading, and even listening. However, with communication being the main aim for children learning any language, there are multiple advantages to learning to speak English with the absolutely correct pronunciation, diction, and grammar, among other things-

1. That people understand you better: If the main reason you are learning English is communication, then in many situations, pronunciation is key! Learning pronunciation in detail is important to help people understand you effectively better.

2. That people don’t judge: The world is a cruel place, and it is a very frequent occurrence that non-native speakers of English, even children, are bullied and judged for lack of fluency in the language, diction, and pronunciation. Such people may feel obliged to take efforts to improve on these fronts, and Simpli English hosts classes specifically for this.

3. New avenues open up: Fluent English speakers are often preferred when new positions open up in educational and professional spaces. It is very important for kids to learn fluent English with correct pronunciation to take one step forward towards success.

Ways to Teach Kids English Grammar

Teach kids to love books

Let them watch English movies, series, and cartoon

Talk to them in English

Encourage them to speak to others in English

In conclusion, it is very important to teach kids online English speaking course because it helps them integrate better into global society. It is said that knowledge is power and accessing knowledge is better done in the language it is found in, and most knowledge prevailing in the modern global world is in English. Moreover, speaking in good, clear, and grammatically accurate English and writing in grammatically sound language can both give children a much-coveted and needed head start in the rat race of the competitive world.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content