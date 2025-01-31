Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Indian institutions offer numerous outstanding humanities courses. Let's explore seven top universities known for their humanities programmes, including JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, BHU, Ambedkar University Delhi, and more.

A humanities degree opens many doors for those with a deep interest in history, literature, philosophy, or the social sciences. India's prestigious universities and colleges offer a large number of outstanding humanities programmes, along with high-quality offerings. Among many superb Indian institutions, let’s explore seven universities that stand out as top choices for students of humanities.

1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University excels in the humanities and is regarded as one of India's top universities. JNU's reputation is built on its research and its wide range of academic programmes in areas such as sociology, political science, history and languages. The campus is known for its intellectually stimulating atmosphere. This encourages engaging discussions and debates among students and faculty.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: CUET score

MA courses: CUET-PG score and other entrance tests

2. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia is a prestigious university known for its outstanding humanities programmes. Jamia's diverse range of offerings in English literature, sociology, history and political science have created its large reputation for academic excellence. The university further boasts a vibrantly energetic campus life, actively encouraging students to participate in a collection of cultural and intellectual activities.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: CUET score and other entrance tests

MA courses: CUET-PG score and other entrance tests

3. University of Delhi (DU), Delhi

The University of Delhi ranks among India's oldest and most prestigious universities. Several colleges under DU offer several remarkable programmes in humanities for students. The university offers undergraduate courses in history, sociology, political science and literature. Postgraduate courses in these subjects are also available. DU has a well-regarded reputation for exceptionally high academic standards and its importantly large and diverse student body makes it a popular choice.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: CUET score and other entrance tests

MA courses: CUET-PG score, other entrance tests, and interviews

4. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

For those interested in studying the humanities, Banaras Hindu University, located in the energetic city of Varanasi, is an incredible option. Numerous programmes are offered at BHU in subjects like literature, political science, history, and philosophy. The university is well-known for its vibrant student body and extensive academic legacy. Furthermore, it provides a unique opportunity to learn in a city rich in culture and history.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: CUET score and other entrance tests

MA courses: CUET-PG score and other entrance tests

5. Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), Delhi

Ambedkar University Delhi is a great choice for those who want to explore different aspects of the humanities. It is renowned for its multidisciplinary approach to teaching. AUD offers cutting-edge courses in subjects like literature, history, psychology, sociology, creative writing, and more. The institution prepares students for jobs in activism, research, and policymaking by emphasizing critical thinking and social consciousness.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: CUET score

MA courses: CUET-PG score, other entrance tests, and interview

6. St Xavier's College, Mumbai

Offering a wide range of humanities courses, St Xavier's College in Mumbai is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. Known for its solid academic reputation, St Xavier's has a long history of producing alumni who succeed in disciplines including philosophy, psychology, and literature. Additionally, the college offers a wide range of recreational and cultural events to enhance the student experience.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: Entrance tests

MA courses: Entrance tests and interview

7. Loyola College (Autonomous), Chennai

Loyola College in Chennai is yet another great option. A variety of undergraduate and graduate degrees in English literature, history, and sociology are available at the college. Loyola is a popular choice for students studying the humanities because of its devoted professors, disciplined academic environment, and emphasis on holistic development.

Mode of admission for

BA courses: Merit based

MA courses: Entrance tests

India has a wide range of universities with excellent humanities programmes. These seven universities provide top-notch education and chances for individual development, regardless of your interests in politics, literature, sociology, or history.

