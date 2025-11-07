Vande Mataram completes 150 years! Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, India’s national song has a rich history. Explore key facts, meaning, and quiz Q&A.

Vande Mataram 150 Years: The iconic song Vande Mataram marks 150 years of inspiring India. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay around 1875 and later included in his novel “Anandamath” (1882), it became the heartbeat of the freedom struggle, igniting patriotism across the nation. On January 24, 1950, it was officially declared India’s National Song.

To celebrate this historic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a year-long commemoration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. On this occasion, he also unveiled a special postage stamp and commemorative coin. Here are some fascinating quiz questions and answers about Vande Mataram — perfect for school competitions, current affairs, and exam preparation.

Who wrote the song Vande Mataram?

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

In which language are the first two lines of Vande Mataram written?

Answer: In Sanskrit.

When and where was Vande Mataram first sung publicly?

Answer: In 1896, at the session of the Indian National Congress (Calcutta).

Who composed the music for Vande Mataram?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore.

What is the national song of India?

Answer: 'Vande Mataram' is the national song of India.

From which novel was the song Vande Mataram taken?

Answer: From Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Anandamath.

When was the novel Anandamath published?

Answer: In the year 1882.

What is the meaning of Vande Mataram?

Answer: 'O Motherland, I bow to thee.'

When was Vande Mataram accepted as the national song?

Answer: On January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly.

What is the difference between 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'?

Answer: Jana Gana Mana is the national anthem of India. Vande Mataram is the national song of India.

When will the song 'Vande Mataram' complete 150 years?

Answer: In 2025, the song was written around November 7, 1875.

Why was 'Vande Mataram' considered important in the freedom movement?

Answer: Because this song became a symbol of patriotism during the freedom struggle, inspiring millions of Indians.