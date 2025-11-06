Major Priya Jhingan became the first woman officer in the Indian Army in 1992, breaking barriers for women in defence and inspiring generations to serve the nation with pride and courage.

First Woman Officer Indian Army: Before 1992, women in the Indian Army were limited to serving as doctors or nurses. However, a young law graduate from Himachal Pradesh, Priya Jhingan, dared to dream beyond these boundaries. She wrote to the then Chief of the Indian Army, General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, requesting that women be given the opportunity to serve as officers. A few months later, her determination changed history when the Army opened its doors to women under the Short Service Commission (SSC) scheme.

Major Priya Jhingan's Officers Training Academy Journey

In 1992, a historic moment unfolded on the parade ground of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. As a young woman stepped onto the field, gleaming in the sunlight, a new chapter in the history of the Indian Army began. Her name was Major Priya Jhingan, forever remembered as Lady Cadet No. 1. She became the first woman officer to join the Indian Army in a non-medical role, marking a turning point for women in defence.

First Lady Cadet Priya Jhingan Commissioned into JAG Branch

On September 21, 1992, when 25 women cadets began their training for the first time at OTA, at the very front stood Cadet No. 001 - Priya Jhingan. Her dream was to live a different and special life. After rigorous training, she was commissioned into the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch, which deals with the army's legal affairs. For the next ten years, she served the country in uniform and then retired with the rank of Major.

Many Women Officers Joined the Indian Army After Priya Jhingan

Even after retirement, Priya Jhingan's passion did not fade. She chose the path of journalism and teaching, becoming an inspiration for the new generation of women. She says, 'The uniform never leaves you; it becomes your identity.' She opened the way for women's entry into the Indian Army, and many women followed her, including Colonel Geeta Rana, the first woman to command an army unit on the China border; Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi, the first woman to lead an all-male contingent on Republic Day; Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day parade; and Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, one of only three women to achieve a three-star rank in the Indian Armed Forces.