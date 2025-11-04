English

IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Marksheet Goes Viral, Know Her Success Story

career Nov 04 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
Very Few People Succeed in the UPSC Civil Services Exam

The UPSC exam is one of India’s toughest competitive exams. Every year, lakhs of aspirants dream of becoming IAS or IPS officers, but only a few manage to achieve success.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Success Journey

One such name is IAS Sonal Goel, whose story of hard work and courage is once again being discussed on social media today.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
Sonal Goel's Viral UPSC Marksheet

IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC 2007 marksheet is once again going viral on social media. She herself had shared it on X, formerly Twitter, and reminisced about her UPSC journey.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
Sonal Goel Scored Low in General Studies in Her First Attempt

In her first attempt, Sonal Goel scored low marks in General Studies, which is why she couldn't reach the interview round. But instead of giving up, she made herself stronger.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
How Sonal Changed Her UPSC Preparation Strategy

After failing in her first UPSC attempt, Sonal focused on her weaknesses. She made detailed notes for General Studies, revised repeatedly, and worked on her answer writing.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
Prepared for UPSC While Working and Studying in College

Along with preparing for UPSC, Sonal Goel also continued her LLB studies at Delhi University and her job as a Company Secretary.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram
Sonal Goel's Marks in UPSC 2007

  • Essay: 116 out of 200 marks
  • GS Paper-4: 210 out of 300 marks
  • GS Paper-5: 195 out of 300 marks
  • Total in written exam 1189 marks, received 183 marks in the interview. Final score: 1372.
Image credits: x.com/sonalgoelias
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Journey is an Inspiration for Aspirants

IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC journey and her marksheet have become an inspiration for thousands of UPSC aspirants today. Her journey is truly inspiring.

Image credits: IAS Sonal Goel/Instagram

