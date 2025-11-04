IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Marksheet Goes Viral, Know Her Success Story

The UPSC exam is one of India’s toughest competitive exams. Every year, lakhs of aspirants dream of becoming IAS or IPS officers, but only a few manage to achieve success.
One such name is IAS Sonal Goel, whose story of hard work and courage is once again being discussed on social media today.
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC 2007 marksheet is once again going viral on social media. She herself had shared it on X, formerly Twitter, and reminisced about her UPSC journey.
In her first attempt, Sonal Goel scored low marks in General Studies, which is why she couldn't reach the interview round. But instead of giving up, she made herself stronger.
After failing in her first UPSC attempt, Sonal focused on her weaknesses. She made detailed notes for General Studies, revised repeatedly, and worked on her answer writing.
Along with preparing for UPSC, Sonal Goel also continued her LLB studies at Delhi University and her job as a Company Secretary.
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC journey and her marksheet have become an inspiration for thousands of UPSC aspirants today. Her journey is truly inspiring.
