The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 commences on August 22nd. This guide outlines the exam schedule, essential rules, permitted and prohibited items at the exam center.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Guidelines 2025: One of India's most prestigious and challenging exams, the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025, begins today, August 22, 2025. This exam is for candidates who cleared the UPSC Prelims exam held in June. Through this examination, India's next generation of administrative officers, including IAS, IPS, and IFS, will be selected.

UPSC CSE Exam Schedule 2025: UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam to be held over 5 days

This year, the Mains exam will be conducted over five days - August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31. Each day will have two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first day, August 22nd, will begin with the Essay paper. The UPSC has established strict rules for this exam, reflecting the importance given to discipline and integrity.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Exam: Entry Time at the Exam Center

Candidates must bring their printed e-Admit Card and a photo ID. Note that the gates will close 30 minutes before the exam starts. No candidate will be allowed entry after this time.

UPSC Exam Banned Items 2025: Electronic Devices Completely Prohibited at the Exam Center

The UPSC has clearly stated that no mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, cameras, or storage media are allowed in the center, whether switched on or off. Violation of the rules can lead to immediate disqualification and potential restrictions on future exams. The exam center will not be responsible for storing any belongings.

UPSC Mains Essential Items: What Candidates Can Bring to the UPSC Exam Center

Candidates can only bring the following items:

Admit Card

Pens and Pencils

Valid Photo ID

Self-attested photograph if required

Non-programmable Scientific Calculator

Simple Watch (not digital or smartwatch)

Water in a transparent bottle only

Food and drinks are not allowed. Use only a black ballpoint pen for attendance.

If the photo on the Admit Card is unclear or incomplete, the candidate must bring two passport-size photos and a photo ID. Additionally, filling out an undertaking is mandatory for identification verification.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam tests a candidate's discipline, restraint, patience, and mental strength. Competition is fierce for limited seats among lakhs of aspirants, and the Mains exam is considered the most crucial stage before the interview round.