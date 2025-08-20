The UPSC interview panel often asks tricky questions that can stump candidates. Here are 10 unusual questions and their simple answers, frequently asked in the IAS personality test.

Only 0.2% of the total applicants clear the UPSC CSE. In 2024, over 12 lakh candidates applied, and only around 1000 made it to the final list.

UPSC Interview Question 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered one of the toughest and most competitive exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for it, dreaming of becoming IAS, IPS, and other civil servants, while vacancies are only for a few hundred positions. This exam is conducted in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and then the Interview. Once you clear Prelims and Mains, you are called for the Interview or Personality Test. The purpose of this round is not just to test your knowledge but also your logical thinking, quick wit, and personality. The interview panel sometimes asks questions that seem strange and tricky. These questions are not directly from books but are designed to test your thinking and logic. Here are 10 such fun and unusual questions and their simple answers.

Why can't we see the air?

Answer: Air is primarily composed of nitrogen and oxygen gas. These gases are transparent, so light passes through them, and we cannot see the air.

Which creature can live without a heart?

Answer: Jellyfish. It has neither a heart nor a brain, yet it lives.

Can there be a storm on the moon?

Answer: No. There are no rains, snow, or storms on the moon because there is no atmosphere. Without air and water, weather cannot form.

What does the 'G' in Parle-G stand for?

Answer: Parle-G was initially called Gluco, derived from glucose. Later, it also became known as G for Genius.

Is there a place where day and night appear simultaneously?

Answer: Yes. Due to the Earth's tilted axis, there are times in the Arctic Circle and northern regions like Alaska, Norway, and Iceland where day and night appear simultaneously.

What is the difference between search and research?

Answer: Search means finding pre-existing information. Research means gathering new facts and information to arrive at new conclusions.

Which creature can live without its head?

Answer: Cockroach. It can survive for about a week even after its head is cut off.

Which fruit is cooked like a vegetable and eaten like a fruit?

Answer: Tomato. It is eaten raw as a fruit and also used as a vegetable after cooking.

What form of water can extinguish fire and also start a fire?

Answer: Steam. It is formed from water but can generate fire-like power and heat under high pressure.