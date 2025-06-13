Preparing for government jobs? Here are 50 important GK questions and answers for exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking, and Railways, which can further strengthen your preparation.
UPSC GK Questions with Answers: Lakhs of students prepare for various competitive exams, including UPSC, SSC, Bank, Railway, NDA, and CDS. General studies and general knowledge are most important for success in these exams. Whether it is the preliminary exam or the main exam of any competitive exam, GK-related questions are asked at every level. Questions related to history, geography, science, politics, constitution, and current affairs often determine the difference between success and failure for students.
General knowledge not only increases your score but also strengthens your confidence in the interview round. So, here are 50 extremely important GK questions and their answers for you. These questions have been asked repeatedly in UPSC as well as SSC CGL, CHSL, Banking, Railway, and other government job exams.
UPSC GK Questions with Answers: General Knowledge Questions and Answers
1. What was the name of the first President of India?
Answer- Dr Rajendra Prasad
2. When did India become independent?
Answer- 15 August 1947
3. Which is the largest state of India in terms of area?
Answer- Rajasthan
4. Which is the highest mountain in the world?
Answer- Mount Everest
5. Which is the national animal of India?
Answer- Tiger
6. Which is the national bird of India?
Answer- Peacock
7. What was the name of India's first satellite?
Answer- Aryabhata
8. When did the Constitution of India come into force?
Answer- 26 January 1950
9. When was the UNO established?
Answer- 24 October 1945
10. Which is the largest continent in the world?
Answer- Asia
UPSC GK Questions and Answers related to History and Freedom Struggle
11. What was the real name of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi?
Answer- Manikarnika
12. When did the Simon Commission come to India?
Answer- 1928
13. When did Gandhiji start the Dandi March?
Answer- 12 March 1930
14. Who gave the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan?
Answer- Lal Bahadur Shastri
15. When did the Quit India Movement take place?
Answer- 8 August 1942
UPSC GK Questions related to Geography and Environment
16. Where is the origin of the Ganges river?
Answer- Gomukh, Uttarakhand
17. Which is the longest river in India?
Answer- Ganga
18. Which is the closest planet to the Sun?
Answer- Mercury
19. Which vegetation provides the most oxygen on Earth?
Answer- Algae
20. Which planet is called the blue planet?
Answer- Earth
UPSC GK Questions related to Science and Technology
21. Which is the largest gland in the human body?
Answer- Liver
22. Who discovered DNA?
Answer- Watson and Crick
23. Who is called the father of the computer?
Answer- Charles Babbage
24. What is a light year a unit of measurement for?
Answer- Distance
25. Which organ is the heart connected to?
Answer- Circulatory system
UPSC GK Indian Constitution and Politics
26. Who wrote the Constitution of India?
Answer- Dr BR Ambedkar
27. How many types of government are there in India?
Answer- Three types - Central, State, and Local Government
28. Where is the Supreme Court of India located?
Answer- New Delhi
29. What is the tenure of the President of India?
Answer- 5 years
30. How many houses are there in the Indian Parliament?
Answer- Two (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)
UPSC GK Questions on Sports and Awards
31. When did the Olympic Games begin?
Answer- 1896, Athens (Greece)
32. Which country won the first World Cup in cricket?
Answer- West Indies (1975)
33. Which is the national sport of India?
Answer- Hockey
34. When did Sachin Tendulkar receive the Bharat Ratna award?
Answer- 2014
35. In which field is the Nobel Prize not awarded?
Answer- Mathematics
UPSC GK Current Affairs and Modern India
36. When did Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander land on the lunar surface?
Answer- 23 August 2023
37. Who is the current President of India?
Answer- Droupadi Murmu (till 2025)
38. Which country hosted the G20 2023 summit?
Answer- India
39. When did the first Vande Bharat Express run?
Answer- 15 February 2019
40. What is the full form of ISRO?
Answer- Indian Space Research Organisation
UPSC General Knowledge Questions with Answers
41. What was the name of the first woman Prime Minister of India?
Answer- Indira Gandhi
42. What is the name of the author of Jana Gana Mana...?
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
43. Which road was built by Sher Shah Suri?
Answer- Grand Trunk Road
44. On the banks of which river was the Harappan civilization situated?
Answer- Indus River
45. Who built the Taj Mahal?
Answer- Shah Jahan
UPSC General Knowledge Questions
46. Which is the highest waterfall in India?
Answer- Jog Falls (Karnataka)
47. When was the Fourth Five Year Plan implemented?
Answer- 1969-1974
48. When was the first census of India conducted?
Answer- 1872
49. What is the full form of ATM?
Answer- Automated Teller Machine
50. What does PAN stand for in a PAN card?
Answer- Permanent Account Number