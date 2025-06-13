Preparing for government jobs? Here are 50 important GK questions and answers for exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking, and Railways, which can further strengthen your preparation.

UPSC GK Questions with Answers: Lakhs of students prepare for various competitive exams, including UPSC, SSC, Bank, Railway, NDA, and CDS. General studies and general knowledge are most important for success in these exams. Whether it is the preliminary exam or the main exam of any competitive exam, GK-related questions are asked at every level. Questions related to history, geography, science, politics, constitution, and current affairs often determine the difference between success and failure for students.

General knowledge not only increases your score but also strengthens your confidence in the interview round. So, here are 50 extremely important GK questions and their answers for you. These questions have been asked repeatedly in UPSC as well as SSC CGL, CHSL, Banking, Railway, and other government job exams.

UPSC GK Questions with Answers: General Knowledge Questions and Answers

1. What was the name of the first President of India?

Answer- Dr Rajendra Prasad

2. When did India become independent?

Answer- 15 August 1947

3. Which is the largest state of India in terms of area?

Answer- Rajasthan

4. Which is the highest mountain in the world?

Answer- Mount Everest

5. Which is the national animal of India?

Answer- Tiger

6. Which is the national bird of India?

Answer- Peacock

7. What was the name of India's first satellite?

Answer- Aryabhata

8. When did the Constitution of India come into force?

Answer- 26 January 1950

9. When was the UNO established?

Answer- 24 October 1945

10. Which is the largest continent in the world?

Answer- Asia

UPSC GK Questions and Answers related to History and Freedom Struggle

11. What was the real name of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi?

Answer- Manikarnika

12. When did the Simon Commission come to India?

Answer- 1928

13. When did Gandhiji start the Dandi March?

Answer- 12 March 1930

14. Who gave the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan?

Answer- Lal Bahadur Shastri

15. When did the Quit India Movement take place?

Answer- 8 August 1942

UPSC GK Questions related to Geography and Environment

16. Where is the origin of the Ganges river?

Answer- Gomukh, Uttarakhand

17. Which is the longest river in India?

Answer- Ganga

18. Which is the closest planet to the Sun?

Answer- Mercury

19. Which vegetation provides the most oxygen on Earth?

Answer- Algae

20. Which planet is called the blue planet?

Answer- Earth

UPSC GK Questions related to Science and Technology

21. Which is the largest gland in the human body?

Answer- Liver

22. Who discovered DNA?

Answer- Watson and Crick

23. Who is called the father of the computer?

Answer- Charles Babbage

24. What is a light year a unit of measurement for?

Answer- Distance

25. Which organ is the heart connected to?

Answer- Circulatory system

UPSC GK Indian Constitution and Politics

26. Who wrote the Constitution of India?

Answer- Dr BR Ambedkar

27. How many types of government are there in India?

Answer- Three types - Central, State, and Local Government

28. Where is the Supreme Court of India located?

Answer- New Delhi

29. What is the tenure of the President of India?

Answer- 5 years

30. How many houses are there in the Indian Parliament?

Answer- Two (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)

UPSC GK Questions on Sports and Awards

31. When did the Olympic Games begin?

Answer- 1896, Athens (Greece)

32. Which country won the first World Cup in cricket?

Answer- West Indies (1975)

33. Which is the national sport of India?

Answer- Hockey

34. When did Sachin Tendulkar receive the Bharat Ratna award?

Answer- 2014

35. In which field is the Nobel Prize not awarded?

Answer- Mathematics

UPSC GK Current Affairs and Modern India

36. When did Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander land on the lunar surface?

Answer- 23 August 2023

37. Who is the current President of India?

Answer- Droupadi Murmu (till 2025)

38. Which country hosted the G20 2023 summit?

Answer- India

39. When did the first Vande Bharat Express run?

Answer- 15 February 2019

40. What is the full form of ISRO?

Answer- Indian Space Research Organisation

UPSC General Knowledge Questions with Answers

41. What was the name of the first woman Prime Minister of India?

Answer- Indira Gandhi

42. What is the name of the author of Jana Gana Mana...?

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

43. Which road was built by Sher Shah Suri?

Answer- Grand Trunk Road

44. On the banks of which river was the Harappan civilization situated?

Answer- Indus River

45. Who built the Taj Mahal?

Answer- Shah Jahan

UPSC General Knowledge Questions

46. Which is the highest waterfall in India?

Answer- Jog Falls (Karnataka)

47. When was the Fourth Five Year Plan implemented?

Answer- 1969-1974

48. When was the first census of India conducted?

Answer- 1872

49. What is the full form of ATM?

Answer- Automated Teller Machine

50. What does PAN stand for in a PAN card?

Answer- Permanent Account Number