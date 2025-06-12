The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 for CSE and IFS has been released. 14,161 candidates qualified for Mains, scheduled for August 28, 2025. The result is available in PDF format on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Services (IFS) Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted by UPSC on May 25. The result has been released for the candidates who appeared in this examination. The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified.

Along with the preliminary exam result, the toppers list (All India Rank / AIR) has also been shared. Candidates who have obtained the cutoff set for the category wise prelim exam will be considered qualified for the main exam.

UPSC CSE Result 2025

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims result has been declared. A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam. Those who passed the prelims can now appear for the next stage. The merit list has been released by UPSC and can be downloaded from the official website.

A total of 979 posts for IAS and 150 posts for Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be filled by the commission.

You can directly check the result by clicking on the link here: Prelims Result 2025

UPSC Mains exam

The UPSC Mains exam has 9 papers, and each paper carries 250 marks. In addition, there are two language papers, one in English and one in an Indian language, with a total of 300 marks. Candidates who pass the prelims will take the Mains exam, which will be held on 28 August 2025.

UPSC Prelims Result: Steps to download

To check the result of UPSC Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, in the What's New section, click on the PDF related to the result.

Step 3: The PDF will be displayed on the screen, which you can download.

Step 4: Check your roll number in the PDF.

The UPSC Prelims result has been released in PDF format on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the exam. The UPSC held the exam for IAS and IFS posts on 25 May 2025.