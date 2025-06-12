UPSC 2018 AIR 5 Srushti Deshmukh shares expert tips for aspirants, focusing on time management, mock tests, analysis, current affairs revision, and a focused booklist to help candidates clear the prelims with confidence.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who secured All India Rank 5 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018, is widely admired for her disciplined and methodical approach. A chemical engineering graduate from Bhopal’s Lakshmi Narayan Institute of Technology, she continues to inspire aspirants with her practical and effective preparation techniques.

In a detailed interaction with The Better India, Srushti shared insights on how to optimise preparation time, select the right resources, and fine-tune exam strategy, especially for the prelims. Here are some of the key strategies shared by Srushti:

Track your time and make every minute count

Srushti strongly recommends tracking daily time usage through mobile apps to pinpoint time-wasting habits and create a more efficient schedule. “This helps you make the most of each day and stick to a routine,” she says.

Avoid mental and physical exhaustion

Srushti advises aspirants not to overburden themselves. Activities that mentally or physically exhaust you reduce your capacity to focus. Instead, she encourages light and refreshing routines for relaxation, which still leave energy for study.

Start with NCERTs and limit your resources

For beginners and even seasoned aspirants, NCERT textbooks from classes 6 to 12 remain the best starting point. “Build your base with them,” she says. Once the foundation is laid, additional materials can be used to deepen understanding. However, she warns against using too many resources: “Keep it limited and high quality.”

Prioritise prelims as the exam nears

With the prelims getting tougher each year, Srushti urges aspirants to dedicate the final months entirely to the prelims. “Solve mock tests regularly. Practise is the only way to manage the stress and pressure of those two crucial hours,” she notes.

One year of preparation tested in two hours

Srushti stresses the importance of mock papers, not just for testing knowledge but for simulating real exam conditions. She advises solving at least one 100-question mock paper every week and timing it according to actual exam hours.

Don’t just attempt: Analyse your mock tests

According to Srushti, analysis is key. “If you spend two hours taking a test, spend four hours analysing it. Understand where you went wrong, whether it was a concept error, misinterpretation, or a wild guess.” Categorising errors helps in targeted improvement.

Get your body clock aligned with the exam

She emphasises adjusting one’s routine to match the actual exam schedule. “If you’re a night owl, start shifting your hours now. Take mock tests during the actual exam time to mentally prepare yourself.”

Revise current affairs thoroughly

For those attempting the 2021 prelims, Srushti recommends revising current affairs from January 2020 onwards. She lists helpful sources such as the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Rajya Sabha TV, Vision IAS magazine, Yojana, and Kurukshetra.

Srushti Deshmukh’s booklist for UPSC aspirants

NCERT Textbooks – Social Science books from Class 6 to 12

History:

– Ancient & Medieval India: Tamil Nadu Class 11 textbooks

– Modern India: Rajiv Ahir’s Spectrum

– World History: Norman Lowe (focus on WWI & WWII)

– Culture: Nitin Singhania

Geography: GC Leong

Polity: M. Laxmikanth, D.D. Basu

Economy: Ramesh Singh

Ethics: Lexicon (for terms), R. Rajagopalan (for case studies)

Note: Srushti advises new aspirants to start with these books. Those already in preparation should not switch materials and stick to their chosen sources.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s strategies emphasise discipline, consistency, self-awareness, and smart preparation. With the right tools and mindset, aspirants can improve their chances significantly, not just by studying hard but also by studying smart.