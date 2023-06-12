Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared

    Details awaited

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared over 14624 candidates pass other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE). UPSC Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. Over 14624 individuals in total pass the UPSC Prelims examinations.

    The main UPSC test will take place on September 15, 2023.The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. 

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here AJR

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here

    MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE updates: Maharashtra CET Results declared today; here's how to download scorecard AJR

    MHT CET Result 2023 updates: Maharashtra CET Results DECLARED; here's how to download scorecard

    NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates Score, cutoff, Merit List, All India Ranking reservation criteria

    NEET UG 2023 Result: How to check score, cutoff, reservation criteria and more

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023 how to check marks top district toppers list gcw

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023: Balasore top performing district, 78.88% students pass

    Special OJEE 2023 Registration to close on June 8 exam on June 26 Here is how to apply last minute gcw

    Special OJEE 2023: Registration to close on June 8; Here's how to apply last minute

    Recent Stories

    Citadel Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India RBA

    Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here AJR

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here

    Farts will hit differently Double decker plane seat design leaves internet divided check netizens reactions gcw

    'Farts will hit differently...' Double-decker plane seat design leaves internet divided

    From Khichdi to Sarson ka saag more New Jersey restaurant launches Modi Ji thali ahead of US visit gcw

    From Khichdi to Sarson ka saag & more: New Jersey restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali ahead of PM's US visit

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today AJR

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon