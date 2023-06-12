UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE). UPSC Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. Over 14624 individuals in total pass the UPSC Prelims examinations.

The main UPSC test will take place on September 15, 2023.The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.