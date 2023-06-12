NEET UG 2023 Result: How to check score, cutoff, reservation criteria and more

NEET UG 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key anytime now. Once available, candidates can view their scores and download the final answer key from the official website of NTA NEET, which is neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Result: Medical aspirants across the nation are eagerly awaiting the NEET UG Result 2023, which is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the form of a scorecard. The NEET UG Result 2023 also determines the cut-off scores for admission to medical colleges, making it a highly anticipated outcome for students who have put in their hard work and dedication.

The NEET UG exam for this year took place on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4, and objections against the answer key could be raised until June 6, 2023. The NEET (UG) - 2023 exam is conducted in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

To access the NEET Result 2023, students can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. They need to enter their registration number and password on the provided link to view their NTA NEET 2023 results. It is advisable to have their credentials ready for a smooth result retrieval process. Additionally, the following links can be used to check the NEET Result 2023 at nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in

How to download the NEET UG Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET (www.neet.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: Look for the "NEET UG Scorecard Download" section or a similar link.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the scorecard download page.

Step 4: Log in using your roll number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: Submit the required information to proceed.

Step 6: Your NEET UG Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Review the scorecard for subject-wise marks, overall percentile, and ranks.

Step 8: Download the scorecard.

NEET UG exam is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats of deemed universities. The admissions in state or civic-run colleges and all private colleges are conducted by the authority determined by each state government.

NEET Cutoff 2023

The NEET cutoff marks are determined based on factors such as the exam's difficulty level, the number of applicants, and seat availability. These marks serve as a benchmark for admission to medical colleges. Typically, the cutoff marks are announced after the NEET Result 2023 is declared. To check the cutoff marks for NEET 2023, you can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2023: Reservation

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15% of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5% of seats in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwBD): 5% seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation).