MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here
Along with the results, the exam-conducting authority has also announced the toppers for the PCM and PCB groups. MHT CET 2023 was held in the CET Cell for the PCM group from May 9 to May 14 and for the PCB group from May 15 to May 20.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET) on Monday (June 12) announced the MHT CET Result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups. The results are available to check on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the result, candidates need to use their login credentials such as roll number or application number and password.
PCM students are those who choose Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during Class 12. PCB, on the other hand, is for students who took Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12.
MHT CET 2023 Results: Here's how to download scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahacet.org or mahacet.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the results for future reference
MHT CET 2023 Results: See full list of toppers here
Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan
Anushka Piyush Doshi
Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal
Apurva Prakash Mahajan
Viraj Mankani
Suketu Parag Patni
Pranjal Malpani
Krishna Mahesh Kabra
Phanse Ishan Amit
Aboli Malshikare
Asif Nazeer Hossain
Bramhapurikar Chaitanya Vishwas
Bhalerao Mrunmai Vidyadhar
Powar Vaibhavi Suhas
Aditya Gyandeep Yadav
Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan
Sejal Ramesh Rathi
Rane Aaditya Ninad
Shrutam Dipak Doshi
Sangewar Tanmayee Sunildatt
Shinde Animesh Nageshkumar
Pawar Manomay Rushikesh
Kasat Arpan Sandeep
More Vaishnavi Suresh
Shaivi Vishwas Balwatkar
Arya Tupe
Jha Vaishali Abhay
Deshpande Shreyas Avinash
