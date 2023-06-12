MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here

Along with the results, the exam-conducting authority has also announced the toppers for the PCM and PCB groups. MHT CET 2023 was held in the CET Cell for the PCM group from May 9 to May 14 and for the PCB group from May 15 to May 20.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET) on Monday (June 12) announced the MHT CET Result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups. The results are available to check on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the result, candidates need to use their login credentials such as roll number or application number and password.

Along with the results, the exam-conducting authority has also announced the toppers for the PCM and PCB groups. MHT CET 2023 was held in the CET Cell for the PCM group from May 9 to May 14 and for the PCB group from May 15 to May 20.

MHT CET Result 2023 updates: Maharashtra CET Results DECLARED; here's how to download scorecard

PCM students are those who choose Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during Class 12. PCB, on the other hand, is for students who took Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12.

MHT CET 2023 Results: Here's how to download scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahacet.org or mahacet.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

MHT CET 2023 Results: See full list of toppers here

Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan

Anushka Piyush Doshi

Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal

Apurva Prakash Mahajan

Viraj Mankani

Suketu Parag Patni

Pranjal Malpani

Krishna Mahesh Kabra

Phanse Ishan Amit

Aboli Malshikare

Asif Nazeer Hossain

Bramhapurikar Chaitanya Vishwas

Bhalerao Mrunmai Vidyadhar

Powar Vaibhavi Suhas

Aditya Gyandeep Yadav

Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan

Sejal Ramesh Rathi

Rane Aaditya Ninad

Shrutam Dipak Doshi

Sangewar Tanmayee Sunildatt

Shinde Animesh Nageshkumar

Pawar Manomay Rushikesh

Kasat Arpan Sandeep

More Vaishnavi Suresh

Shaivi Vishwas Balwatkar

Arya Tupe

Jha Vaishali Abhay

Deshpande Shreyas Avinash