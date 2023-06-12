Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here

    Along with the results, the exam-conducting authority has also announced the toppers for the PCM and PCB groups. MHT CET 2023 was held in the CET Cell for the PCM group from May 9 to May 14 and for the PCB group from May 15 to May 20.

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET) on Monday (June 12) announced the MHT CET Result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups. The results are available to check on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the result, candidates need to use their login credentials such as roll number or application number and password.

    MHT CET Result 2023 updates: Maharashtra CET Results DECLARED; here's how to download scorecard

    PCM students are those who choose Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during Class 12. PCB, on the other hand, is for students who took Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12.

    MHT CET 2023 Results: Here's how to download scorecards:

    Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahacet.org or mahacet.in

    Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth

    Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

    MHT CET 2023 Results: See full list of toppers here

    Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan 
    Anushka Piyush Doshi 
    Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal 
    Apurva Prakash Mahajan 
    Viraj Mankani
    Suketu Parag Patni
    Pranjal Malpani 
    Krishna Mahesh Kabra
    Phanse Ishan Amit
    Aboli Malshikare 
    Asif Nazeer Hossain
    Bramhapurikar Chaitanya Vishwas
    Bhalerao Mrunmai Vidyadhar 
    Powar Vaibhavi Suhas 
    Aditya Gyandeep Yadav
    Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan
    Sejal Ramesh Rathi
    Rane Aaditya Ninad
    Shrutam Dipak Doshi
    Sangewar Tanmayee Sunildatt
    Shinde Animesh Nageshkumar
    Pawar Manomay Rushikesh
    Kasat Arpan Sandeep 
    More Vaishnavi Suresh
    Shaivi Vishwas Balwatkar 
    Arya Tupe
    Jha Vaishali Abhay
    Deshpande Shreyas Avinash

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
