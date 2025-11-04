UPSC Prelims 2026: India's women's cricket team made history by winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time. This victory is a crucial current affairs topic for UPSC 2026 aspirants. Learn 5 essential facts about it.

UPSC Prelims 2026 Current Affairs: India’s women’s cricket team has made history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time. The final, held on November 2, 2025, at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, saw Team India triumph over South Africa to lift the trophy. This victory is not only a proud sporting achievement but also highly relevant for UPSC aspirants. Since questions about women’s cricket and the ICC have appeared in previous exams, this topic holds strong potential for the UPSC 2026 Current Affairs section. Here are five key facts every candidate should know.

Who is the governing body of women's cricket?

Women's cricket is overseen by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It is the global body for both men's and women's cricket, controlling all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20 International. Previously, women's cricket had a separate organization called the International Women's Cricket Council (IWCC). In 2005, the IWCC merged with the ICC, and since then, women's cricket has also come under the ICC's purview.

When was the first Women's Cricket World Cup held?

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI) was first held in 1973.

What are the major ICC tournaments in women's cricket?

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (ODI): First held in 1973, which is 2 years before the men's World Cup.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: This tournament started in 2009 and is held every two years.

ICC Women’s Championship: Started in 2014, this league-format competition determines World Cup qualification.

Upcoming tournaments for the Indian women's cricket team

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Will be held in England.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2029: Will be held in India.

How has the Indian women's team performed in the World Cup so far?

The Indian women's team has performed brilliantly in the World Cup several times, but this time in 2025, Team India became the world champion for the first time. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana played a crucial role in this historic victory for India.

Who were the women cricketers in the Women's World Cup 2025 winning team?

The key players of the team were - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sri Charani, and Renuka Singh Thakur. Additionally, Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare were the reserve players. The team was commanded in this World Cup by Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 could be an important topic for UPSC 2026

This topic could be very important for UPSC Prelims 2026. Several questions related to the Women's World Cup could be asked in this exam. Questions could be asked about the governing body of women's cricket (ICC) and its history. A question could be framed on the first year of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (1973) or India's first win (2025). This topic fits well in the Current Affairs and Sports in India sections of the UPSC syllabus.

How to prepare for sports-related questions in UPSC Prelims

UPSC aspirants should carefully study the history and structure of the ICC. They should remember information about India's women's cricket history and key players. Keep revising recent sports current affairs regularly.