Top 10 Cricket Academies in India for Girls to Start Their Career

career Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
How to become an Indian cricketer?

If you want to become a cricketer like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, or Jemimah Rodrigues, choosing the right Cricket Academy is very important.

10 Best Women's Cricket Training Centers

Learn about the 10 best women's cricket training centers in India, where girls are prepared for the international level by professional coaches.

MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai

This is the country's most famous fast bowling academy, where great coaches like Dennis Lillee have trained. Bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan have emerged from here. 

Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), Bengaluru

It has more than 40 professional coaches and a video analysis system. Training is conducted year-round. Special guidance is given to female cricketers. 

National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru

This is the main academy of the BCCI where the country's top players train. Here, girls are given special training on fitness, net practice, and game analysis.

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

With its beautiful location and excellent facilities, this academy is best for students who want residential training. It also has hostel, gym, and diet chart facilities.

Sonnet Cricket Club, Delhi

Started in 1969, this club has produced many famous players. It also runs a special coaching program for female players. Specialty: Match-like practice and ground training.

LB Shastri Cricket Club, Delhi

Dronacharya Award winner Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj started this club. Players like Gautam Gambhir and Reema Malhotra have emerged from here.

Sehwag Cricket Academy, Jhajjar (Delhi NCR)

Virender Sehwag's academy provides international-level training for both children and women. It also has facilities for fitness trainers and video analysis.

VB Cricket Academy, Chennai

Here, children from 6 to 19 years old are taught cricket. Training is provided from basic to advanced levels.

Madan Lal Cricket Academy, Delhi

Started by former Indian player Madan Lal, this academy offers modern training like video analysis and international coaching sessions.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Indoor Academy, Mumbai. This has been the training ground for Sachin Tendulkar and many legendary players. Now, female cricketers are also provided with modern practice facilities.

Female Cricket Academy, Mumbai

This is an academy exclusively for girls, started by Vishal Yadav. Former player Gargi Banerji provides coaching here. The fee is from Rs 1000 to Rs 15,000 per month, depending.

National Cricket Academy for Women, Bengaluru

Started in 2008, this academy provides girls with training in cricket as well as sports science and mental training.

