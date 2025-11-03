If you want to become a cricketer like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, or Jemimah Rodrigues, choosing the right Cricket Academy is very important.
Learn about the 10 best women's cricket training centers in India, where girls are prepared for the international level by professional coaches.
This is the country's most famous fast bowling academy, where great coaches like Dennis Lillee have trained. Bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan have emerged from here.
It has more than 40 professional coaches and a video analysis system. Training is conducted year-round. Special guidance is given to female cricketers.
This is the main academy of the BCCI where the country's top players train. Here, girls are given special training on fitness, net practice, and game analysis.
With its beautiful location and excellent facilities, this academy is best for students who want residential training. It also has hostel, gym, and diet chart facilities.
Started in 1969, this club has produced many famous players. It also runs a special coaching program for female players. Specialty: Match-like practice and ground training.
Dronacharya Award winner Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj started this club. Players like Gautam Gambhir and Reema Malhotra have emerged from here.
Virender Sehwag's academy provides international-level training for both children and women. It also has facilities for fitness trainers and video analysis.
Here, children from 6 to 19 years old are taught cricket. Training is provided from basic to advanced levels.
Started by former Indian player Madan Lal, this academy offers modern training like video analysis and international coaching sessions.
Indoor Academy, Mumbai. This has been the training ground for Sachin Tendulkar and many legendary players. Now, female cricketers are also provided with modern practice facilities.
This is an academy exclusively for girls, started by Vishal Yadav. Former player Gargi Banerji provides coaching here. The fee is from Rs 1000 to Rs 15,000 per month, depending.
Started in 2008, this academy provides girls with training in cricket as well as sports science and mental training.
UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey Reveals Her Interview Question and Answer
Google's Big Offer: Learn Top 5 AI Courses for Free
Who is Ananya Singh? Know UPSC Topper First Attempt Success Story
Effective Study Tips: 7 Secrets to Scoring 95% on School Exams