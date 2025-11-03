Team India has won the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title. They clinched their first title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final.
The India vs South Africa final was packed with unforgettable moments. Here are the top five highlights that fans will cherish forever.
Shafali Verma, stepping in for the injured Pratika Rawal, emerged as India’s star in the final, smashing a brilliant 87 and thrilling fans with her fearless stroke play.
Richa Ghosh made her mark in the final with a fiery 34 off just 24 balls, entertaining fans with her aggressive batting — an innings that will be remembered for years.
After shining with the bat, Shafali Verma impressed with the ball too, taking 2 key wickets for 36 runs in 7 overs after being handed the ball by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
Amanjot Kaur’s juggling catch to dismiss centurion Laura Wolvaardt proved the turning point of the final, swinging momentum back in India’s favour.
Last, but not the least was Deepti Sharma's sensational 5-wicket haul that included the key wicket of SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt.
From Agra to World Cup Glory: Deepti Sharma’s Cricket and DSP Journey
Jemimah Rodrigues Success Story: Education, Career and Family Insights
Meet the 11 Lionesses Behind India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Win
Ferrari to Audi: Inside Neymar’s Stunning £7.5 Million Car Collection