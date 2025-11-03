English

5 Unforgettable Moments From India Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Insta/indiancricketteam
India Becomes World Champion

Team India has won the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title. They clinched their first title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

5 Memorable Moments of Women's WC Final

The India vs South Africa final was packed with unforgettable moments. Here are the top five highlights that fans will cherish forever.

1. Shafali Verma's Batting

Shafali Verma, stepping in for the injured Pratika Rawal, emerged as India’s star in the final, smashing a brilliant 87 and thrilling fans with her fearless stroke play.

2. Richa Ghosh's Finish

Richa Ghosh made her mark in the final with a fiery 34 off just 24 balls, entertaining fans with her aggressive batting — an innings that will be remembered for years.

3. Shafali Verma's Bowling

After shining with the bat, Shafali Verma impressed with the ball too, taking 2 key wickets for 36 runs in 7 overs after being handed the ball by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

4. Amanjot Kaur's Catch

Amanjot Kaur’s juggling catch to dismiss centurion Laura Wolvaardt proved the turning point of the final, swinging momentum back in India’s favour.

5. Deepti Sharma's Heroics

Last, but not the least was Deepti Sharma's sensational 5-wicket haul that included the key wicket of SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

