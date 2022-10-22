Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Candidates who have passed the NEET 2022 UG examination can register for the UP NEET counselling process at upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will conduct admissions counselling for 85 per cent of the state's quota seats in MBBS and BDS programmes.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) opened registration for the state's National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have passed the NEET 2022 UG examination can register for the UP NEET counselling process at upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will conduct admissions counselling for 85 per cent of the state's quota seats in MBBS and BDS programmes.

    According to the official schedule, online registration for UP NEET UG will begin today, October 22, and will last until October 28. Aspirants can make a security deposit for UP NEET counselling until October 30. On October 29, the DGME UP will release the state's merit list of registered candidates. The selection period will take place between November 1 and 4, 2022.

    Know important dates of UP NEET UG Counselling 2022:
    1) Online registration and fee payment - October 22 to 28, 2022
    2) Deadline to submit the security fee - October 22 to 28, 2022
    3) UP NEET UG Counseling 2022 - October 25 to 30, 2022
    4) Date of releasing of the state merit list (tentative) - October 29, 2022
    5) Online selection and locking - November 1 to 4, 2022
    6) Allotment result round declaration - November 4-5, 2022
    7) Downloading allotment letters and reporting to allotted institutes -  November 7 to 11, 2022

    Steps to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in
    2) Navigate to the 'Registration for State Merit' link 
    3) Enter your NEET UG roll number and application number
    4) Fill out the application form and upload all necessary documents
    5) Submit the Rs 2,000 counselling fee online
    6) Download and take a printout

