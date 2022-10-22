Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today

The Maharashtra CET Cell is in charge of the NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government, aided, private, and minority colleges throughout the state.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close registration for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 on Saturday, October 22. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration is hosted on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Registered candidates have until October 23 to pay the counselling fee. The Maharashtra CET Cell is in charge of the NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government, aided, private, and minority colleges throughout the state.

By October 24, 2022, applicants registered for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can upload a scanned copy (coloured) of their original documents. The online preference filling will take place from October 21 to October 27, 2022. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be released on October 25, 2022, followed by the CAP round 1 selection list on October 28, 2022. Candidates shortlisted for Maharashtra NEET UG seat allocation must report to their assigned college with original documents by November 4.

Know how to register for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Navigate to the 'New Registration' link

3) Complete the application form and upload the required documents

4) Check the details and make the payment

5) Download and take a printout of the application form

