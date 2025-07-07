Image Credit : Freepik

The base of a successful career begins with knowing yourself. Spend some time discovering your values, personality characteristics, interests, and strengths. Ask yourself:

What makes me excited?

What do I do very well naturally?

What type of work leaves me drained or energized?

Tools: Utilize career assessment tools such as MBTI, StrengthsFinder, or Holland Code to gain more insightful information about yourself.