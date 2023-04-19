Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC to universities: Let students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium

    According to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium. 

    The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and "promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages".

    "Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," it said. 

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
