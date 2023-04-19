Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UN World Population Dashboard shows Ladakh, J&K as regions separate from India

    The contentious border of the Aksai Chin, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been shown as a separate region while PoK has been shown as part of Pakistan. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    The United Nations Population Fund triggered a fresh controversy when it depicted the wrong map of India in its World Population Dashboard while informing that the country had surpassed China in terms of population.

    The map leaves out parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir. 

    This is not the first time a United Nations body has depicted India's map wrongly. Earlier, there have been instances when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been shaded as separate regions. 

    This time around, the contentious border of the Aksai Chin, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been shown as a separate region while PoK has been shown as part of Pakistan. 

    Image: A screenshot of the wrong map used on the United Nations Population Fund website

    The disclaimer under the World Population Dashboard says: "The boundaries and names shown and the designations used on this map do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations."

    To recall, in 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had been forced to put a disclaimer on its website after India raised the issue of the wrong depiction of its map. The WHO's website had showed the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in colours different from that of the rest of India.

    The map showed the rest of India in dark blue while shading the Union Territories in grey. Aksai Chin, the disputed border area between India and China, too was coloured grey with blue stripes.

    A response from the MEA is awaited on the matter. 

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
